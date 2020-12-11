‘Giving wasn’t cancelled’ — Live a Yes Foundation continues to collect toys for children ahead of the holidays for Lily’s Toy Drive

The Live a Yes Foundation plans to stock the shelves of a new holiday toy shop inside of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with donated toys from Lily’s Toy Drive this year.

Every year on Dec. 15, the foundation hosts the largest toy drive and fundraiser benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Every donation goes toward a child at the hospital, bringing them some extra holiday cheer each year.

Jennifer Anderson and her family, who all founded the foundation, usually hold a physical toy drive in Vickery Village in remembrance of her daughter, Lily, who died when she was only 11 after battling cancer. This year, however, Anderson made the difficult decision to try to hold a virtual toy drive because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And then Children’s called us and said, ‘Hey, let’s partner. Let’s do this together, and we can create this toy store. You guys supply the toys through your foundation, and we’ll put it all together,’” Anderson said. “It was so much better. It just made it sound so much like we’re doing something so good with them.”