Goodwill is good, thanks: Nonprofit pausing donations beginning this month with stores overflowing

Spring cleaning has overwhelmed Goodwill of North Georgia, which includes 65 stores and 45 counties, and it will stop taking donations soon.

The nonprofit announced on Tuesday, April 15 that it would stop accepting donations after Saturday, April 18.

Tenee Hawkins, Goodwill of North Georgia’s director of public relations, describes the influx of items as an “extraordinary situation.” With its stores temporarily closed to shoppers because of the pandemic, she said donations keep accumulating.

“We now have more treasures than we can handle,” Hawkins said. “We’re asking people to hold their donations until we can reopen and safely process them.”

Until Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m, people can drop off items at Goodwill store donor doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tenee said each Goodwill store has started implementing contactless donations to protect its employees and donors. People are asked to stay in their cars and pop the trunk. A donor assistant will then take the labeled donation and leave a receipt inside the trunk.

If someone prefers to unload their own items, they’re encouraged to place their contributions in the store’s designated area, which is labeled. An employee will then present the donation receipt.

For those wanting to offer monetary support to the nonprofit and its mission to help North Georgians who are now out of work, visit goodwillng.org/donations/donate-cash. Online shopping is also available via goodwillng.org/shop/shop-online/.

See original story by the Gainesville Times here.