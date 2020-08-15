Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia hires new Chief Executive Officer

Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia (Habitat-NCG), a non-profit Christian housing ministry that services families in Dawson, Forsyth, Cherokee and North Fulton, recently named a new Chief Executive Officer, Jocelyn Blain, to its team.

Blain will be replacing retiring CEO Russell Hayes, who will be officially retiring in September after leading the organization for 12 years, according to a press release by the organization.

“Our ministry is extremely fortunate to have the leadership and experience of Jocelyn as she steps up as our new CEO,” Habitat-NCG Board Chair Michael Krauter said in the release. “She is a strong communicator who is focused, with deep leadership capabilities. We are confident that she will strategically lead our mission.”

Blain has a background as a senior development executive and has experience leading franchise recruitment, real estate, design, construction and legal sub-teams. She holds a dual Master of Business Administration and Master of Architecture degree from the University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of the Philippines.

Blain is an architect by profession and has recently participated in Habitat for Humanity projects as well as being a regular volunteer for Catholic churches and schools. She also volunteers with C5 association to assist high school students with college readiness and to mentor women in business. Blain and her husband Todd live in Roswell and have one daughter, Taylor, who is a student at Auburn University.

“Joining Habitat for Humanity, especially at this time of great need, is a wonderful opportunity for me both professionally and personally,” Blain said in the release. “Its goal to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter fills a universal desire that resonates with families, especially during uncertain times. I look forward to contributing to this effort.”

