Here’s how two local businesswomen are giving back to the community and helping a pumpkin patch reopen
Owners, family members and employees of Ash & Co Salon and ZoAesthetics in Forsyth County recently gathered at Bradley’s Pumpkin Patch in Dawson County to help the owners get their farm ready to reopen for the fall 2023 season. Photo courtesy of Ashley Brandt and Zoe Hill
During the month of September, Dawson County locals and Forsyth County business owners Ashley Brandt and Zoe Hill are on a mission to use their businesses to support several local nonprofits, as well as to help a Dawson County pumpkin patch reopen for the 2023 season. Brandt and Hill each own their own business that share a location in North Forsyth. This year, Brandt’s business Ash & Co Salon (formerly called Ashley J Salon) is celebrating its five-year anniversary, and Hill’s business ZoAesthetics is celebrating its one-year anniversary.