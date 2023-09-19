Here’s how two local businesswomen are giving back to the community and helping a pumpkin patch reopen

During the month of September, Dawson County locals and Forsyth County business owners Ashley Brandt and Zoe Hill are on a mission to use their businesses to support several local nonprofits, as well as to help a Dawson County pumpkin patch reopen for the 2023 season. Brandt and Hill each own their own business that share a location in North Forsyth. This year, Brandt’s business Ash & Co Salon (formerly called Ashley J Salon) is celebrating its five-year anniversary, and Hill’s business ZoAesthetics is celebrating its one-year anniversary.