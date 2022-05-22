How Georgia Mountain Food Bank will use $2.8 million in federal grant funding

Georgia Mountain Food Bank hopes to increase food distribution by 15% by the end of 2024, in part thanks to $2.8 million in federal grant money.



Donations have decreased substantially during the pandemic, said Kay Blackstock, executive director of the food bank, which serves Dawson, Forsyth, Union, Lumpkin and Hall counties.

Federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, designed to help with increased costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, will help the food bank buy more food.

“If you came and looked at the warehouse right now, you’d be stunned, because it’s empty,” Blackstock said.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced $415 million Monday, May 16, for “negative economic impacts of COVID-19” to be distributed to organizations around the state. Georgia Mountain Food Bank was the only local beneficiary and several other area nonprofits and local governments who applied lost out on the competitive pool of funds, including the city of Gainesville, which had hoped to receive $10 million to help with affordable housing projects.

More than 700 organizations and local governments applied for about $6.6 billion last fall, and only 33 were awarded funds.



