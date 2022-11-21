How a haunted house has given back to its community after fright-filled season

Four years of screams have passed since the House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction opened its spooky doors to residents of the county.

This year, after being open during the Cumming Country Fair & Festival, which ran from Oct. 6-16, and the remaining weekends in October, volunteers were able to raise over $60,000 for more than 20 local charities, organizations and civic groups.

Most notably, House of Four Scythes was able to make a $30,000 donation to the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research and supply cancer patients and survivors with the resources they need.

Recipients of the remaining $30,000 raised include local groups like Boys & Girls Club of Lanier, Bald Ridge Lodge, Family Promise and The Place of Forsyth County.

According to officials with the haunted house, over 90 volunteers racked up 10,000 hours this haunt season between painting sets, applying makeup to actors, making props and, of course, scaring the screams out of Forsyth County residents.

“We would like to thank the community for the unbelievable continued support that plays a tremendous part in our success,” officials with the haunted house said. “We enjoy entertaining you and putting your dollars back to work in our community.”

House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction began in 2019, putting on shows at the Cumming Fairgrounds during October each year.

The haunted house will be celebrating its Fifth Year of Fear in 2023. For those wishing to get involved, visit www.fourscythes.com.