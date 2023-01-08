How you can celebrate MLK’s legacy, give back to community

A local group is using the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. to help get individuals and businesses involved in the community.

OneForsyth, an inclusivity initiative of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, will host the MLK Week of Service from Friday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, Jan. 19, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16.

“The MLK Week of Service is an opportunity for residents in Forsyth County to donate their time, treasure and talent to support the organizations that serve our community,” Alex Holloman III, a OneForsyth Council member and Forsyth County resident, said in a news release. “Making time to volunteer, individually, as a family or as a group of colleagues, during the MLK Week of Service, is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King and furthering his dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’”