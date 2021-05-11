How you can have a 'Ladies Night Out' and support community at the same time

Building off its successful track record of hosting fun memories and raising funds for local nonprofits, Halcyon’s “Ladies Night Out” event returns for the spring season on May 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Designed to bring Forsyth County women together for a special night of activities while giving back to a good cause, this month’s event is benefitting FOCO4Frontliners, a 501(c)(3) organization led by the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce to show appreciation to local frontline health care workers for their role fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
By purchasing a $10 ticket, guests can enjoy a DJ dance party, cocktail specials, dining and shopping discounts, sips and snacks at participating merchants, music bingo with special prizes, a free signature facial at SafiraMD Medical Aesthetics & Wellness Center and more. All proceeds from the event are donated to the North Georgia Community Foundation’s FoCo4Frontliners fund, which supplies an official FoCo4Frontliners T-shirt and a Visa gift card to as many of Forsyth County’s health care providers as possible.
For an additional $15, guests can make and take a wooden sign project at Board & Brush Creative Studio. In order to accommodate social distancing guidelines, seats for Board & Brush are limited and online registration is required ahead of the event.
“In times of crisis, we must come together as a community to lift up one another however we can,” said Laura Stewart, vice president of community engagement at the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “As one of Forsyth County’s favorite gathering places, Halcyon also continues to serve as an incredible community partner and we’re proud to partner with them for this meaningful Ladies Night Out event to support FoCo4Frontliners.”
Since opening in Fall 2019, Halcyon has donated nearly $60,000 to support a variety of local nonprofits, including Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, The Place of Forsyth, Family Haven of Forsyth County and Jesse’s House, among others, through events like Ladies Night Out.
“As Halcyon continues to expand with new retailers, restaurants and residents, we’re also continuing to evolve our events and increase the opportunities to give back to important causes that hit close to home,” said Susan Grunwald, marketing director at Halcyon. “Whether you’ve participated in a ‘Ladies Night Out’ in the past or will be joining us for the first time, thank you for being part of our incredible, growing community and helping us make a positive impact in Forsyth County.”
When visiting Halcyon, guests are strongly encouraged to act in the best interest of their own health as well as the community as a whole, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Masks are available for guests at all events from the Halcyon Sanitation Station on the Village Green. Halcyon also asks anyone who may have a temperature, symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to stay home.
For more information about Halcyon’s Spring 2021 “Ladies Night Out” and a link to purchase tickets, please visit Halcyon’s Facebook event page here. For more information about FoCo4Frontliners, please visit www.foco4frontliners.org.