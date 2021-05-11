How you can have a 'Ladies Night Out' and support community at the same time

Building off its successful track record of hosting fun memories and raising funds for local nonprofits, Halcyon’s “Ladies Night Out” event returns for the spring season on May 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Designed to bring Forsyth County women together for a special night of activities while giving back to a good cause, this month’s event is benefitting FOCO4Frontliners, a 501(c)(3) organization led by the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce to show appreciation to local frontline health care workers for their role fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By purchasing a $10 ticket, guests can enjoy a DJ dance party, cocktail specials, dining and shopping discounts, sips and snacks at participating merchants, music bingo with special prizes, a free signature facial at SafiraMD Medical Aesthetics & Wellness Center and more. All proceeds from the event are donated to the North Georgia Community Foundation’s FoCo4Frontliners fund, which supplies an official FoCo4Frontliners T-shirt and a Visa gift card to as many of Forsyth County’s health care providers as possible.

For an additional $15, guests can make and take a wooden sign project at Board & Brush Creative Studio. In order to accommodate social distancing guidelines, seats for Board & Brush are limited and online registration is required ahead of the event.



