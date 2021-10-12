How you can help 'Stick a Fork in Cancer'

Stop by Pizzeria Azzurri for lunch or dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14. to help raise money for the American Cancer Society through Making Strides. With your support, 10% of the daily sales will go back to the ACS. Carry out and delivery is also included.



The American Cancer Society is doing some amazing things through research including:



-Amazing breakthroughs are within our reach, like personalized symptom management based on your DNA.



-Capturing DNA fragments in the blood to monitor breast cancer resistance to therapy instead of painful biopsies.

For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/forsythcountyga.

Pizzeria Azzurri is at 3560 Browns Bridge Rd #1200, Cumming, GA 30028



Source: American Cancer Society