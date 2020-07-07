Literacy Forsyth to host online summer Scrabble tournament

Ten local food banks will be receiving funds from the Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation raised from donations from Sawnee EMC members.
The foundation’s board of directors recently approved awarding $50,000 to 10 food banks serving Forsyth County and surrounding areas, which “have been impacted by a significant increase in families needing assistance.”
“The Foundation is pleased to lend a helping hand and support these local area food bank programs which are being challenged to continue their essential services,” said Chair of the Sawnee Foundation Board Deborah Pelfrey in a news release. “This good work is due to the Sawnee EMC members that participate in the Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program – it is member involvement that makes donations like this, and many others, possible.”
Funding went toward food and other necessities provided by:
- Cumming First United Methodist Church;
- Fill Ministries / Meals By Grace;
- MSG Foundation;
- MUST Ministries;
- North Fulton Community Charities;
- Saint Vincent de Paul – Christ Redeemer;
- Saint Vincent de Paul - Good Shepherd;
- Saint Vincent de Paul – St. Brendan;
- The Place of Forsyth County;
- Unseen Hands Ministries.
The Operation Round Up Program is an optional program where customers round up their electric bill to the next highest dollar, which goes to the foundation to be gifted back to the community.
More than 18,000 Sawnee EMC members take part in the program each month, with members donating an average of $6 per year. The Foundation has donated more than $3 million back to the community since 2003.
For more information on the foundation or the Operation Round Up Program, go to www.sawnee.com/oru or contact Cindy Badgett, Director of External Affairs, at 678-455-1399 or via email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.