Literacy Forsyth to host online summer Scrabble tournament

Ten local food banks will be receiving funds from the Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation raised from donations from Sawnee EMC members.

The foundation’s board of directors recently approved awarding $50,000 to 10 food banks serving Forsyth County and surrounding areas, which “have been impacted by a significant increase in families needing assistance.”

“The Foundation is pleased to lend a helping hand and support these local area food bank programs which are being challenged to continue their essential services,” said Chair of the Sawnee Foundation Board Deborah Pelfrey in a news release. “This good work is due to the Sawnee EMC members that participate in the Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program – it is member involvement that makes donations like this, and many others, possible.”

Funding went toward food and other necessities provided by: