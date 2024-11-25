Local business gives Thanksgiving meals to Forsyth County families in need About 30 employees of FINAFLEX donated 80 boxed Thanksgiving dinner kits to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to be distributed to families in need. - photo by Travis Jaudon Around 30 FINAFLEX employees spent their Friday morning packing up 80 Thanksgiving meal kits in Alpharetta for the company’s ninth annual FINAFLEX Feast. External Link To view your sample ballot click the image above and enter your voter information.