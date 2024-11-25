BREAKING
Breaking: Forsyth County road closed due to gas leak
A local road is closed while crews are responding to a gas leak.
Local business gives Thanksgiving meals to Forsyth County families in need
About 30 employees of FINAFLEX donated 80 boxed Thanksgiving dinner kits to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to be distributed to families in need. - photo by Travis Jaudon
Around 30 FINAFLEX employees spent their Friday morning packing up 80 Thanksgiving meal kits in Alpharetta for the company’s ninth annual FINAFLEX Feast.
