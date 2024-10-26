By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local Jewish congregation celebrates religious holiday while honoring victims of Oct. 7 attack
A Simchat Torah Ceremony and remembrance of the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel was held by Congregation Beth Israel on Thursday, Oct. 24. For religious reasons, photos of the ceremony were prohibited. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Congregation Beth Israel recently held an evening of both celebration and remembrance complete with lots of dancing.
