Local Jewish congregation celebrates religious holiday while honoring victims of Oct. 7 attack A Simchat Torah Ceremony and remembrance of the Oct. 7 attacks against Israel was held by Congregation Beth Israel on Thursday, Oct. 24. For religious reasons, photos of the ceremony were prohibited. - photo by Kelly Whitmire Congregation Beth Israel recently held an evening of both celebration and remembrance complete with lots of dancing.