By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local Masonic Lodge feeds first responders, homeless
10252024MASONIC LODGE BBQ
First responders with Forsyth Fire Station #9 off Browns Bridge Road receive a platter of pulled smoked pork from Lodge member Barry Stinson. - photo by Photo submitted
During the recent semi-annual BBQ hosted by a Forsyth County Masonic Lodge, more than 170 first responders enjoyed meals provided through donations from the public and lodge members.
External Link

To view your sample ballot click the image above and enter your voter information.