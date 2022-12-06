Local restaurant serves up ‘Helpings of Hope’ to seniors, those in need for 18th year

In between making hot trays of turkey and serving up drinks, Brian and Kelly Tam took a moment to take in the familiar atmosphere of their 18th annual “Helpings of Hope” event.

For them, the day marks the start of the holiday season and a special tradition for their restaurant, Tam’s Backstage.

“It’s a great avenue for our employees to be able to give back because we support the community that supports us,” Brian said. “And it’s a great avenue for some of our community leaders to take time out of their busy schedules and help in building fellowship this time of year.”

The couple invited about 20 volunteers, including community leaders, to come out to Tam’s Backstage throughout the day on Monday, Dec. 5, to help serve a holiday feast for local senior citizens and those in need.