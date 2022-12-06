Local restaurant serves up ‘Helpings of Hope’ to seniors, those in need for 18th year

In between making hot trays of turkey and serving up drinks, Brian and Kelly Tam took a moment to take in the familiar atmosphere of their 18th annual “Helpings of Hope” event.
For them, the day marks the start of the holiday season and a special tradition for their restaurant, Tam’s Backstage.
“It’s a great avenue for our employees to be able to give back because we support the community that supports us,” Brian said. “And it’s a great avenue for some of our community leaders to take time out of their busy schedules and help in building fellowship this time of year.”
The couple invited about 20 volunteers, including community leaders, to come out to Tam’s Backstage throughout the day on Monday, Dec. 5, to help serve a holiday feast for local senior citizens and those in need.
Board of Education Vice Chair Kristin Morrissey, City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Cumming Cigar co-owner Carter Patterson were just some of many local leaders who came to help serve lunch to close to 50 seniors and dinner to more than 225 people from various nonprofits and the school system.
Participating nonprofits who helped to organize the event this year include Jesse’s House, Family Haven, The Place of Forsyth, Bald Ridge Lodge and No Longer Bound.
Each of the more than 275 visitors were able to pile their plates with holiday classics like ham, turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes before finishing off their meal with a slice of pumpkin pie.
“Traditions are a big thing during the holidays,” Kelly said. “It does a lot of good for a lot of people when you can look forward to something.”