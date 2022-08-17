Meet Forsyth County nonprofit Purple Pansies’ newest board member





Together, the board members lead financial and operational health compliance, fundraising, program and partnership coordination, volunteer recruitment and all other administrative tasks.

Brown has held nine leadership positions in Kroger’s retail divisions, working for the company since 1977 before retiring this year. He led 183 Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama, all of which employ nearly 28,000 associates. Through that time, he also supported several other nonprofits in the metro Atlanta area.

“I am honored and thrilled to be a part of this wonderful board and to be associated with such a great cause,” Brown said. “Over my many years with Kroger, I’ve seen and heard about so many of our associates or family members affected by some form of cancer.”

“While we have had the great opportunity to support Purple Pansies and help with the fight to find a cure, it’s now our time to be an even stronger advocate,” he said. “I like to think of my retirement time as retirement time. My wife Angie and I are excited to be with this awesome team now, and for many years to come.”