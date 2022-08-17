Meet Forsyth County nonprofit Purple Pansies’ newest board member

Forsyth County nonprofit Purple Pansies recently appointed a new board member to help support the foundation in its fight to end pancreatic cancer.
Tim Brown, former president of The Kroger Co. Atlanta division, has been a passionate supporter of Purple Pansies since 2009 as “he has seen the catastrophic effect cancer has had on close friends and family,” according to a press release.
He received the inaugural Pillars of Hope Bill Palmer Legacy award in 2021 for his service to the foundation.
"We are excited to expand our board, and Tim brings new expertise and great insight to our work," said Maria Fundora, the founder of Purple Pansies. "Our board members are business professionals and individuals that have either been touched by pancreatic cancer in some way or want to make a difference in our community by giving back to others."
Brown will join four other volunteer board members with the organization: Fundora, serving as chair; Janice Chalovich, secretary; Pepe Fundora, vice president; and Jana Bledsoe, treasurer.
Together, the board members lead financial and operational health compliance, fundraising, program and partnership coordination, volunteer recruitment and all other administrative tasks.
Brown has held nine leadership positions in Kroger’s retail divisions, working for the company since 1977 before retiring this year. He led 183 Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama, all of which employ nearly 28,000 associates. Through that time, he also supported several other nonprofits in the metro Atlanta area.
“I am honored and thrilled to be a part of this wonderful board and to be associated with such a great cause,” Brown said. “Over my many years with Kroger, I’ve seen and heard about so many of our associates or family members affected by some form of cancer.”
“While we have had the great opportunity to support Purple Pansies and help with the fight to find a cure, it’s now our time to be an even stronger advocate,” he said. “I like to think of my retirement time as retirement time. My wife Angie and I are excited to be with this awesome team now, and for many years to come.”