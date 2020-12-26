Music Authority in spreads holiday cheer to local heroes

Forsyth County-based Music Authority wanted to spread holiday cheer by working on outreach projects to honor local heroes. Students of the store, their parents and volunteers all worked to prepare self-care packages for Forsyth County’s emergency first responders and civil servants.

Music Authority band members delivered packages last week to the Sheriff’s Offices in the North and South Precincts, the 911 Call Center, Fire Station 7 in Silver City, Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Jail.



