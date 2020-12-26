Music Authority in spreads holiday cheer to local heroes

Forsyth County-based Music Authority wanted to spread holiday cheer by working on outreach projects to honor local heroes. Students of the store, their parents and volunteers all worked to prepare self-care packages for Forsyth County’s emergency first responders and civil servants.
Music Authority band members delivered packages last week to the Sheriff’s Offices in the North and South Precincts, the 911 Call Center, Fire Station 7 in Silver City, Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Jail.
Music Authority also put together 32 gift boxes for the Any Soldier program. Each box was filled with hand-written cards from students, staff and volunteers, all sending well-wishes and holiday cheer to soldiers who are stationed overseas, including Afghanistan and Kuwait.
In honor of Veteran’s Day this year, Music Authority put together boxes for the Any Soldier program with each box including items such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and writing materials.
Music Authority in Cumming has created gift boxes for heroes across the world and hopes to continue to do so to spread love and support.
Music Authority is at 123 Merchants Square in Cumming. For more information about the company, call (770) 886-9066 or visit www.musicauthorityinc.com.