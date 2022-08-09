New Miracle League field named after longtime resident, special needs advocate

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized Col. Carrol Edge during its meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, for his tireless advocacy for the Miracle League of Cumming/Forsyth County and the special needs community by naming the new Miracle League ball field coming to Lanierland Park as Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field.
Edge is a lifelong Forsyth County resident and has been supporting the Miracle League of Cumming/Forsyth County since its inception in 2005 helping to grow the league and provide a warm and welcoming experience for participants and their families.
“Col. Edge’s deep love for the league participants and his dedication to ensuring each of them has a wonderful experience brings smiles to many in the community,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson.
“He can be seen opening the gates at 7 a.m. on gamedays and frequently staying until all participants and their families have left the ballpark.”
The Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field Miracle League Field will be one of many new amenities coming to Lanierland Park upon the completion of an expansive project that also includes eight tennis courts, four pickleball courts, four baseball/softball fields, all-inclusive playground, hard and soft surface trails, football/lacrosse fieldhouse and additional parking
The Miracle League of Cumming/Forsyth County is a nonprofit organization focused on providing a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for kids and adults with disabilities. Since it was formed in 2005, the league has had over 500 players ranging in ages from four to mid-1960s. In the spring of 2022, the league had 141 participants which was a record number.
Lanierland Park is at 6115 Jot Em Down Rd., Cumming, GA 30041.