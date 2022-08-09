New Miracle League field named after longtime resident, special needs advocate

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized Col. Carrol Edge during its meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, for his tireless advocacy for the Miracle League of Cumming/Forsyth County and the special needs community by naming the new Miracle League ball field coming to Lanierland Park as Col. Carroll & Judy Edge Field.

Edge is a lifelong Forsyth County resident and has been supporting the Miracle League of Cumming/Forsyth County since its inception in 2005 helping to grow the league and provide a warm and welcoming experience for participants and their families.

“Col. Edge’s deep love for the league participants and his dedication to ensuring each of them has a wonderful experience brings smiles to many in the community,” said District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson.

“He can be seen opening the gates at 7 a.m. on gamedays and frequently staying until all participants and their families have left the ballpark.”