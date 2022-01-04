Pinecrest Academy annual canned food drive brings in more than 13,318 items

Students at Pinecrest Academy support the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry at St. Brendan Catholic Church each December with a schoolwide canned food drive. The local shelter helps almost 3,500 families each year. This year’s canned food drive broke a school record, with contributions totaling 13,318 items.



“Serving and loving others is always the underlying motivation for our annual food drive, and this initiative allows our students to develop servant hearts and build character,” said Jake Rodgers, Pinecrest Academy Head of School.

Pinecrest employs a virtue program, whereby students strive to master a “Virtue of the Month.” December’s virtue is “generosity,” and the canned food drive fits naturally into this virtue lesson, taught in practical ways so that even the youngest can understand. Children desire to be generous to others, and the canned food drive provides a meaningful way for them to show generosity.

Pinecrest students went above and beyond in donation efforts this year, according to a press release from the school. A PreK3 child collected items at her home, accepting donations from neighbors in a wooden crate crafted by her father.

Another student was inspired to help her classroom grow the donation number by bringing in more than 900 items. A family of siblings pulled a wagon around their neighborhood, collecting donations. And a teacher matched the high school’s donation tally during the drive, donating over 700 items, according to the release.

The collection, loading, and delivery of items to the St. Joseph Food Pantry was an effort spearheaded by Campus Ministry and carried out by Pinecrest high school students.



