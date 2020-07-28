The Place of Forsyth County celebrates 45th anniversary with new home for local homeless youth

The Place of Forsyth County had planned to celebrate its 45th anniversary this year in style before the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the local non-profit is giving the county a gift to celebrate.

The Place, with the help of local donors and volunteer groups, has begun renovating a home on Mary Alice Park Road in Cumming that will provide housing for homeless female youth in Forsyth County.

The project, which The Place hopes to have ready by Sept. 1, seeks to address a lack of transitional housing in the area for the growing number of homeless students in local schools.

“What better way to celebrate than offer a young life a safe place to sleep and the support and encouragement to reach their goals and fulfill their potential,” said Joni Smith, CEO of The Place.