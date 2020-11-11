The Place of Forsyth gearing up for sixth anniversary of its Holiday Assistance Program

For over 45 years, The Place of Forsyth has worked with area residents with essential needs and to help them become self-sustaining. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the number of households fighting food insecurity and seeking financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other difficulties, has increased tremendously.

“This year we have seen a steady increase in the number of families seeking assistance from The Place,” said Joni Smith, CEO/President. “Over the summer, and into the fall, the number of families seeking food from our pantry increased by over 400%. Now, we are beginning to see an increase in the number of families seeking financial assistance to keep a roof over their heads and utilities current and running.”

At the front-end of the holiday season, the economic impact is positioned to create less than memorable holiday experiences for many Forsyth County families.

To help bring joy to children this season, the longest-operating nonprofit in the county, is prepared to distribute over 500 Thanksgiving meal kits to families who cannot afford this traditional meal.