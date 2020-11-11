The Place of Forsyth gearing up for sixth anniversary of its Holiday Assistance Program

For over 45 years, The Place of Forsyth has worked with area residents with essential needs and to help them become self-sustaining. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the number of households fighting food insecurity and seeking financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other difficulties, has increased tremendously.
“This year we have seen a steady increase in the number of families seeking assistance from The Place,” said Joni Smith, CEO/President. “Over the summer, and into the fall, the number of families seeking food from our pantry increased by over 400%. Now, we are beginning to see an increase in the number of families seeking financial assistance to keep a roof over their heads and utilities current and running.”
At the front-end of the holiday season, the economic impact is positioned to create less than memorable holiday experiences for many Forsyth County families.
To help bring joy to children this season, the longest-operating nonprofit in the county, is prepared to distribute over 500 Thanksgiving meal kits to families who cannot afford this traditional meal.
With Thanksgiving meal kits prepped for distribution, the nonprofit now has its eyes set on the Christmas season and expects to provide Holiday assistance for over 2,000 children.
“Last year, with the help of the community, we were able to provide gifts for over 2,084 children. At the end of this tumultuous year, we need the community’s help again. Over the past three months alone we have distributed nearly $50,000 in financial assistance, and already this month we have provided over $12,000 in financial help to area families,” Smith said.
For families living paycheck-to-paycheck the holiday season is a financial burden they simply cannot afford.
“Like most parents, our moms, dads, and grandparents, would like to be able to provide their children with something on Christmas day. While they may not be able share about the Xbox they wanted when they return to school, we want every child whose family celebrates the season to receive a present. We want every child to be able to share with their school friends what Santa brought them. We want every child to experience joy this season,” Smith said.
For more information on how you can help bring joy this year, please visit www.theplaceofforsyth.org/holidayhouse or email HolidayHouse@theplaceofforsyth.org.
The Place of Forsyth – where every Person, Dollar, and Hour has a PURPOSE – has been faithfully serving the Forsyth county area for over 45 years. If you would like to get involved visit its website www.theplaceofforsyth.org.