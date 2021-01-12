Salon owner shows support for health care worker, cooks 70 homemade meals

Young Gorman and her husband, Kelly Gorman, have always made it a point to instill in their children kindness and a giving spirit. As the children grew into young adults, the couple continued to give back to the community in unique ways.

Though the Gorman’s are still new to Forsyth County, Young and her family have made sure that first responders have felt love, support and been well-fed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young’s journey began in the spring when she closed her salon, Forever Young Hair Salon, for two weeks. While she was at home, she decided to order pizzas for some of the nurses and doctors in the intensive care unit at Northside Hospital Forsyth. She ordered 10 pizzas and donated masks alongside them to show her support for the health care workers.

As time progressed, Young said she closed her salon for another three weeks and made 50 sandwiches for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. She said she wanted the deputies to have meals while they were on duty since restaurants were closed.