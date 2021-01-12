Salon owner shows support for health care worker, cooks 70 homemade meals

Young Gorman and her husband, Kelly Gorman, have always made it a point to instill in their children kindness and a giving spirit. As the children grew into young adults, the couple continued to give back to the community in unique ways.
Though the Gorman’s are still new to Forsyth County, Young and her family have made sure that first responders have felt love, support and been well-fed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young’s journey began in the spring when she closed her salon, Forever Young Hair Salon, for two weeks. While she was at home, she decided to order pizzas for some of the nurses and doctors in the intensive care unit at Northside Hospital Forsyth. She ordered 10 pizzas and donated masks alongside them to show her support for the health care workers.
As time progressed, Young said she closed her salon for another three weeks and made 50 sandwiches for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. She said she wanted the deputies to have meals while they were on duty since restaurants were closed.
Protocols were tightened and hospitals became more overwhelmed throughout March and April, and while Young knew that health care workers were receiving donations, she wanted to make them some home-cooked meals.
She got to work making about 40-50 homemade meals with fried rice, chicken teriyaki and bulgogi -- thin slices of meat, typically beef -- that are marinated in a savory sauce.
“I made everything from scratch, even the teriyaki sauce,” Young said. “So after, I was feeling very tired.”
While Young was tired from cooking, her heart was warmed with the thought of nurses and doctors being able to eat a warm, homemade meal.
She decided she was finished cooking in such large quantities, but when she came across another Facebook post from one of her clients that was a nurse, she made her way back to the kitchen.
“When I saw that post, I was heartbroken,” Young said. “So I was thinking, ‘What can I do? Oh, I know, I can help them again?’”
Young cooked for three days to make 70 meals to distribute between day and night shift employees in the ICU at Northside Hospital Forsyth. With help from Tracy Heath who supplied cupcakes and Toni Mudrock-Norton, also known as the Hot Bomb Mom, Young was able to put together a delicious meal.
“[Nurses and doctors] are there for us,” Young said. “And … we want something to do to give back to the community. Life is [about] sharing, that’s what [my family] believes.”
The public also contributed to Young’s cause, dropping off ingredients, bottles of water or sending donations through Venmo to help with the expenses.
Young’s husband said how wonderful social media was in helping them get the word out about the project.
“It’s more about just bringing the community together,” Kelly said. “People want to get back to some sort of normalcy, and being able to contribute to others’ welfare and take care of people, that’s kind of a basic human need.”
The Gormans said there was so much generosity from the community that they have about 100 eggs left over that they will be donating.
“I was surprised by how many nice people there were out there,” Young said.
While she insisted that she cooked the meals because she saw a community in need, she did appreciate all the kind words and thank-you’s that she received. One in particular touched her heart.
Young received a message on Facebook from a hospital worker in Korean, and she made sure to translate it for her husband. The worker thanked Young for the food in earnest and expressed her gratitude for having a warm meal. Young said the message brought tears to her and her husband’s eyes.
“[Cooking meals] is a small thing that we can show [doctors and nurses] and say, ‘You’re not alone and we support you whenever we can,’” Young said.
While precautions have persisted into the new year, the Gorman family continues to find ways to help the community.