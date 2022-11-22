Santa and hundreds of helpers ride during 31st annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run

Hundreds of bikers and jeep drivers joined one of northeastern Georgia’s largest toy runs this past Sunday with the same goals: Collect donations for children in need this holiday season -- and have a good time doing it.

The 31st annual Buck Jones Memorial Toy Run, hosted by Don Parkinson and Steve Paras with the Buck Jones Charity Foundation, began at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Sunday, Nov. 20, where participants lined up their vehicles and loaded bags and boxes of donations into two trailers.

After the Fairgrounds, the parade of vehicles stopped at Dawson County’s Veterans Park and concluded at Lumpkin County High School, dropping off donated toys and gift cards for several local agencies: The Place of Forsyth County and Bald Ridge Lodge, K.A.R.E. for Kids, DFCS Lumpkin County and Community Helping Place.

The donations will then be given to area families who need help with Christmas.

