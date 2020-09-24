Sawnee EMC members donates $32K to local charities, classrooms through program

Sawnee EMC members who round up their monthly bills helped donate over $32,000 to five local charities and nine classrooms last month.

Sawnee EMC’s foundation board donated $32,625.52 in grants on Aug. 25 through its Operation Round Up program from the last quarter.

The following charities received grants:

• Habitat for Humanity of North Central Georgia to purchase energy efficient HVAC and insulation for a new build;

• Literacy Forsyth Certified Literate Communication Program that will enable 10 Forsyth County residents to complete their GED;

• Forsyth County Family Haven to purchase food and personal supplies for the residents at the shelter;

• Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center to cover OnCell, a self-guided tour program, for one year;

• Variety — The Children’s Charity of Georgia to build a specialty trike for a 4-year-old child in Forsyth County that has Cerebral Palsy.

The Foundation Board also awarded several donations to local schools in classroom grants. Cumming Elementary won three grants, Whitlow Elementary School won two grants, while DeSana Middle School, North Forsyth High School, West Forsyth High School and Black’s Mill Elementary School, in Dawsonville, won one grant each.

Over 17,000 members of Sawnee EMC participate in its Operation Round Up program, which rounds up monthly electric bills to the next highest dollar and puts those funds into the company’s foundation to distribute to nonprofit organizations and schools. The donation from each member is $6 a year. The foundation has donate over $3 million through the program since 2003.

Charities and teachers interested in applying for grants can submit an application to the Foundation Board for consideration. In order to qualify for a grant, the 501 (c) charity must be located in Sawnee EMC’s service area and/or provide a service to the community. Teachers can also apply for funds through the Bright Ideas program, which is part of Operation Round Up. A public or private school teacher is eligible to apply for funding as long as the school he or she teaches at is within the Sawnee EMC service area.

For more information about the Operation Round Up program, contact Cindy Badgett, Director of External Affairs, at 678-455-1399 or cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.



