Sawnee Foundation awards $200,000 to local food banks

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation, is sending much needed help into the communities it serves. The foundation’s board of directors recently approved the awarding of $200,000 to 20 local food pantries within the Sawnee EMC service area. These funds are to purchase food that many families need.

According to officials with the Foundation, funds were made possible through the Operation Round Up program.

“We are very pleased that we can help out with these donations. More and more people will soon be showing up at different locations for help, and this money has the potential to help so many people,” said Deborah Pelfrey, Foundation board chairwoman. “This is the essence of the Foundation and fits perfectly within our mission.”

This donation was made possible by more than 18,000 Sawnee EMC members who choose each month to round their electric bill up to the next highest dollar. This “extra change” goes directly into the Foundation and is gifted back into the communities Sawnee serves. Members donate an average of $6 per year, and the donations have allowed the Foundation board to donate more than $3 million back into the communities since inception in 2003.

For more information about the Operation Round Up program, please call Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs at 678-455-1399 or email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.