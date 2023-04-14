Upcoming community event at Pinecrest Academy aims to help teens, young adults, parents grow their faith

Pinecrest Academy is hosting a special presentation and panel to show parents how they can help their kids grow in their faith while facing pressures from college and young adulthood.

The presentation, “Helping Your Children Live Their Faith in College and Beyond,” will be held on Tuesday, April 18, on the private, Catholic PreK3-12 school’s campus.

Panelists include:

Fr. Branson Hipp, Chaplain of the Georgia Tech Catholic Center

Dr. Todd von Helms, a Senior Fellow at the King’s College in New York and author of “Before You Leave: For College, Career, and Eternity;”

Two Pinecrest students



