Upcoming community event at Pinecrest Academy aims to help teens, young adults, parents grow their faith

Pinecrest Academy is hosting a special presentation and panel to show parents how they can help their kids grow in their faith while facing pressures from college and young adulthood.
The presentation, “Helping Your Children Live Their Faith in College and Beyond,” will be held on Tuesday, April 18, on the private, Catholic PreK3-12 school’s campus.
Panelists include:
- Fr. Branson Hipp, Chaplain of the Georgia Tech Catholic Center
- Dr. Todd von Helms, a Senior Fellow at the King’s College in New York and author of “Before You Leave: For College, Career, and Eternity;”
- Two Pinecrest students
“This presentation can be particularly helpful and enlightening for parents of high schoolers and college students, as well as high school and college students themselves, as they plan for college, career and beyond,” said Jake Rodgers, Pinecrest Academy Head of School.
The audience will be able to ask questions of the panelists. The event will take place in the Upper School gym on campus from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. Pinecrest Academy is located at 955 Peachtree Pkwy in Cumming.
It is free and open to the public.