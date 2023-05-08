This upcoming cornhole charity tournament is raising money for veterans

An upcoming cornhole tournament is raising money and awareness for military veterans, their families, and those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Local cornhole league and tournament organizers, Forever Cornhole, will be hosting a cornhole tournament in partnership with Mission 22, a national veteran non-profit focused on assisting military veterans and their families, on June 3 at 1 p.m.

Forever Cornhole was founded by friends John Sarrica, Frank Nicolini, and Paul Chippendale, who wanted to create an inclusive family atmosphere in the local cornhole community.

“We saw a gap in the existing cornhole leagues, from a family perspective,” said Nicolini. “We’re making it fun not just for those who play, but for wives, children, and husbands who might come but don’t play. We’re trying to form a bond here, as a family. Not only for cornhole, but for family and comradery.”