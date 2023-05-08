This upcoming cornhole charity tournament is raising money for veterans

An upcoming cornhole tournament is raising money and awareness for military veterans, their families, and those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Local cornhole league and tournament organizers, Forever Cornhole, will be hosting a cornhole tournament in partnership with Mission 22, a national veteran non-profit focused on assisting military veterans and their families, on June 3 at 1 p.m.
Forever Cornhole was founded by friends John Sarrica, Frank Nicolini, and Paul Chippendale, who wanted to create an inclusive family atmosphere in the local cornhole community.
“We saw a gap in the existing cornhole leagues, from a family perspective,” said Nicolini. “We’re making it fun not just for those who play, but for wives, children, and husbands who might come but don’t play. We’re trying to form a bond here, as a family. Not only for cornhole, but for family and comradery.”
Sarrica and Nicolini are both military veterans, having served in the Navy and Army respectively. They first became aware of Mission 22 a little over two years ago after Sarrica lost his brother, Christopher, a Marine veteran, to suicide.
To honor Christopher and bring awareness to the 22 United States veterans that commit suicide every day, Forever Cornhole has partnered with Mission 22 to organize the Christopher Sarrica Memorial Charity Cornhole Tournament at American Legion Post 127 in Sugar Hill.
“We are going to do a lot of other charity work as well,” said Chippendale. “But obviously this one is big, with two of the founders being veterans.”
The tournament will be a round robin style event to ensure that every team that signs up will play a minimum of five games of cornhole. Prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring teams.
During the event, there will also be a raffle to give one local veteran a free roof by Cumming company Forever Exteriors. The roof raffle will cover all the cost of materials and labor.
“We believe in wearing your heart on your sleeve and believing in the best of people,” said Forever Exteriors owner Mark Barth. “We feel it’s important to give our services to those who need it most and have sacrificed their time, health, and in some cases their life. That’s why Forever Exteriors is going to cover the expenses of roofing a veteran’s home this year.”
Since Forever Cornhole’s primary focus is community building, the have the tournament open to all skill levels, from purely social to highly competitive.
“We hope that anybody who is struggling will come by and meet us,” said Sarrica, to which Chippendale added, “We just want to let people know they’re not alone.”
“Most of those who are not active and aware of what veterans go through just don’t know about these programs,” said Nicolini. “Getting the word out to those who are just not aware is important.”
Forever Cornhole hopes that through continuing partnership with Mission 22 and other organizations, they will shine a spotlight on the difficulties faced by military veterans.
“The biggest thing is getting out that number,” said Sarrica. “22 a day.”
Pre-registration for the charity tournament is $50, and registration on the day of the event is $75. All proceeds will be donated to Mission 22 for programs that support veterans.
Those interested in participating in the charity tournament can pre-register here.
Those unable to attend are still able to donate.
Forever Cornhole meets for regular league play every Wednesday at Monkey Wrench Brewing in Suwanee, Tuesday at American Legion Post 127 in Sugar Hill, and Sunday at Diesel Tap House in Buford.
They are planning to expand into Cumming.