'Where all her memories were' - Community backs Forsyth Central custodian after fire destroys her home, belongings

Baker said, however, that community members have already started to reach out to their family to offer help and support where they can. Baker started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for what was lost and pay for the cleanup required on the property, and community members have already donated more than $2,500.



Others have reached out to Baker to ask what other items they could donate to help Turner. Baker suggested helping to donate clothes and toiletries since she lost them all in the fire on Tuesday.

“She has her bed to sleep in and that’s basically it,” Baker said.

Turner is now also living with seven other family members in their home in Dawson County, and while Baker said that they are incredibly grateful that she has a home to stay in, it is too far from her job.

“That’s going to be a hike for her to travel every single day back and forth for work, and especially at her age, that’s a big deal,” Baker said.

Turner and her family are thankful for what community members have already donated, and they have been overwhelmed by the support that many have shown them in only a couple of days. Baker said that Forsyth Central school leaders have even reached out to offer their help to Turner.

Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said that Forsyth Central is currently collecting gift card donations for Turner. Those looking to donate can drop off a gift card in an envelope at the front desk in the school. Caracciolo said that Turner "especially loves Walmart."

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office also pitched in and donated clothes, toys and other necessities to Turner’s young grandchildren who also lost belongings in the fire.

“We have been overwhelmed with everybody’s comments and prayers and everything,” Baker said. “It’s been awesome to see.”