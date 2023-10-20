Why two women in Forsyth County are offering over 350 free wedding dresses to brides in need While the dresses at Fairy Godmother’s Closet used to only take up one closet, they have since spilled out into Carol Williams’ house, taking up nearly her entire basement. With more than 350 dresses, she said brides have more choice at her house than at a typical bridal salon. - photo by Sabrina Kerns Carol Williams has served as a real-life fairy godmother for hundreds of brides-to-be across north Georgia in recent years.