4 dessert artists who can make your vision a reality

Need a dessert for a special occasion? Maybe you want a specialty cake for a birthday or cupcakes for a game day gathering.
We found a few local bakers who can help create what you're envisioning.
These women do beautiful work. See more details below.
Ruffles by Rosh
Rosh bakes and decorates all cakes and cupcakes from scratch. She specializes in custom cakes and cupcakes.
“When I moved to this country a few years ago, little did I know that this place would have so much to offer. And even until a year ago I wasn't very sure what I wanted for my future. Now, I know baking and Art are all I wanted to do in my life. I feel blessed to be creative and love what I do, while bringing joy to someone else.” - Rosh, owner of Ruffles by Rosh
Where: 5755 S Vickery St, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-695-2904, www.rufflesbyrosh.com
Find Ruffles by Rosh on Facebook.
Kandie’s Korn
Kandie’s Korn offers gourmet caramel corn, custom orders for parties, corporate events, neighborhood gatherings, food truck nights and more. Pop-up tent sales are announced a day or two ahead of time on social media, and online orders can be placed at any time on the Kandie’s Korn website.
“When I was a child, my mother and I used to make the most delicious caramel corn. It was one of the many memorable moments of my childhood. After a few adjustments with the Klassic recipe, and some added flavors, I believe I have created something delectable!” said Kandice Goas, owner of Kandie’s Korn.
Contact: 678-674-5999, kandieskorn.com, info@kandieskorn.com
You can find Kandie's Korn on Facebook.
Amore Mio
Inspired by the lineage of European patisseries, Amore Mio is excited about sharing their expertise for pastry crafts, according to the website. As an artisanal pastry shop, their classical training explores traditional recipes and flavors while contriving desserts and cakes to more modern flavors with the introduction of new world characteristics, arrangements and tastes.
Where: 5955 Bethelview Road, Suite 106, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 678-456 8829, www.amoremiocakes.com.
Cassie Cakes
Custom cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and cookies made the way you want.
Cassie cakes will make anything from Birthday Cakes and cupcakes to wedding cakes and her specialties are Oreo balls and peanut butter, according to her Facebook page.
“I began my cake decorating career in high school working at a local bakery part-time. Shortly after graduating from Forsyth Central, I continued my education in college focusing on business and business management. At this time, I didn't know what I would end up doing with my life, but God had placed in my heart an idea. Since cake decorating was my experience until then and since it came so easily and naturally to me, and because I enjoyed it so much ... why couldn't I combine that with my love for business management and one day have a cake store of my very own?” - Cassie, owner of Cassie Cakes
Where: 5310 Falls Drive, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 470-281-1785, cassiecakes1126@gmail.com
Find Cassie Cake on Facebook.