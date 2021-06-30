5 barbecue spots to make your Fourth of July celebration a blast

Fourth of July often means having a barbecue. Don't have time to do it yourself?
Check out these 5 local barbecue spots. You won't be disappointed.
Socks’ Love Barbecue
Socks Love Barbecue prepares all meats and sides in house. From brisket, ribs, pork, turkey, chicken, to all sides from mac ‘n’ cheese, cowboy beans, delicious collards and more. Stop at the eatery for all your pork and beef sausage needs as well. This restaurant provides catering all over the county as well as offering daily specials each week.
Where: 1050 Buford Rd., Unit 104. Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-302-8383, www.sockslovebrands.com
‘Cue Barbecue
‘Cue Barbecue brings barbecue to a whole new environment, with an awesome hang out to dine in and enjoy some barbecue and beverages. Everything is made from scratch with local produce. Get your classic barbecue staples plus barbecue nachos, pizza and more.
Where: 1370 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-888-1048, www.cuebarbecue.com
Jim ’N Nick’s
Originally founded in Alabama, Jim ’N Nick’s has made its name known all across the south. All the southern goodness can be found with the delicious cheese biscuits brought hot as soon as you sit down. Baked potatoes, catfish, chicken tenders, ribs and all things barbecue are available to patrons.
Where: 3130 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-845-1565, www.jimnnicks.com
Big D’s Barbecue
Serving homemade country breakfast, lunch and dinner, Big D’s has it going on. With a wide variety of foods, delicious meats throughout the day including sausage, burnt ends, pork, ribs, you name it and they have it. Fresh smoked meat is provided by the family-owned restaurant every day. Burgers and wings are also on the menu.
Where: 212 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-695-7444, www.bigdsbbq.com
Slopes BBQ
Georgia style barbecue brought to you in style. From pork, brisket, hot dogs, chicken, to all sides, beans, slaw, okra, corn, mac ‘n’ cheese, collards, tater tots, to lima beans, you name it, they have it.
Where: 436 Canton Hwy. Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-886-1678, www.slopesbbq.com