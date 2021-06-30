5 barbecue spots to make your Fourth of July celebration a blast

Fourth of July often means having a barbecue. Don't have time to do it yourself?

Check out these 5 local barbecue spots. You won't be disappointed.





Socks’ Love Barbecue

Socks Love Barbecue prepares all meats and sides in house. From brisket, ribs, pork, turkey, chicken, to all sides from mac ‘n’ cheese, cowboy beans, delicious collards and more. Stop at the eatery for all your pork and beef sausage needs as well. This restaurant provides catering all over the county as well as offering daily specials each week.

Where: 1050 Buford Rd., Unit 104. Cumming, GA 30041

Contact: 470-302-8383, www.sockslovebrands.com

‘Cue Barbecue