5 delis that will make lunch your favorite meal

What's for lunch? Probably a question you hear every single day.
Do I get a sandwich? Pizza? A meat and veggie plate? Cake? 🤔
Check out these great local delis below!
Maybe save the cake for after lunch...
Wilkes Meat Market & Deli
Monday through Friday, starting at 7 a.m., begin your day with a hearty breakfast from the deli. What's on the menu? Homemade biscuits, eggs, and cheese; sausage, country ham, and bacon; salmon, hot links and tenderloin.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., every Monday through Friday, Wilke’s serves a meat, two veggie sides and dessert.
Where: 5515 Bannister Road, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-889-8839, www.wilkesmeatmarketanddeli.com
Deckers Express
Family-owned restaurant located in the heart of Cumming. The eatery offer's a different soup every day, a big selection of specialty salads and delicious sandwiches. Some customer favorites are the hamburger steak, salad, and a side, patty melt, fried grouper sandwich, cheese nachos and more. Visit the website to see the soup of the day.
Where: 560 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-889-4742, deckersexp.com
Marie's Italian Deli
Marie's Italian Deli uses only the finest and freshest ingredients to create breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade Italian dishes. Try the sliced pizza lunch special with a house salad or soup for lunch. Choose from a variety of subs like Micheli’s Italian Sub, Dominic’s Italian Muffaletta, Randy’s Hot Pastrami or Aunt Marie’s Veggie, just to name a few.
Where: 580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming, GA 30030
Contact: 770-886-0084, www.mariesitaliandeli.com
Lennys Grill and Subs
Lennys serves hand-crafted deli sandwiches piled high with freshly sliced
meats and cheeses and authentic cheesesteaks made with the highest quality ingredients on bread that is baked fresh every day.
Where: 1040 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-947-0336, www.facebook.com/LennysAtlanta
Ferguson's Meat Market
Ferguson's sells a wide variety of fresh meats including choice beef, pork, fresh chicken and seafood. They offer carry-out barbecue and catering. Fresh meats are cut daily. Hot lunch specials include a meat and two sides. Meats include chopped barbecue pork, shredded chicken, meatloaf, Salisbury steak and more.
Where: 3360 Matt Hwy, Cumming, GA 30028
Contact: 770-844-9517, www.fergusonsmeatmarket.com