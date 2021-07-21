5 local places to get wings

Whether it’s on game day or just lunchtime, coupled with a cold beer and some blue cheese dressing, nothing quite beats a well-cooked hot or buffalo wing.
Check out these five local spots to get your wings.
Rooster’s Café
Rooster’s Café in Cumming originally opened its doors in November 1989. New owners took over in June 1991 and never looked back. We believe in family fun and comfort. Rooster’s wings have placed second at the Stone Mountain Wing Fling, won Best of Forsyth every year since the competition began in 2015, and mentioned at No. 4 in the “Ultimate Finger Licking Wing Trail” which represents the whole state of Georgia.
Where: 216 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040.
Contact: 770-889-6890, roosterscafe.net/cumming.
Wild Wing Café
Wild Wing Cafe has the best wings in town and is your home to catch a game, check out the latest live music, while enjoying a made from scratch meal.
Where: 410 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 242, Cumming, GA 30041.
Contact: 770-889-9915, www.wildwingcafe.com/cumming-ga.
Summits Wayside Tavern
The food, beer and spirits menus make this eatery an ideal place to enjoy your next visit in a friendly and casual atmosphere. Choose your wings from mild, medium, hot, three-mile island, Thai chili, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, boom boom, barbecue sauce and honey mustard barbecue.
Where: 525 Lake Center Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040.
Contact: 770-886-4374, cumming.summits-online.com.
Lorio's Wings-N-Things
Lorio's Wings-N-Things is a family-owned restaurant specializing in Chicago Style chicken wings, hot wings, seafood platters, burgers and more.
Where: 6820 Keith Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30506.
Contact: 678-341-9183, lorioswings-n-things.site123.me.
Castleberry Ale House
Castleberry Ale House is a local favorite because the staff works hard to give the best service, quality food at reasonable prices and weekly events and/or entertainment. Try the wings, nachos, barbecue or buffalo chicken potato skins, Ale House, peppercorn or Mos burger, blackened mahi-mahi, sirloin, New York strip steak and more.
Where: 5446 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-292-9999, www.castleberryalehouse.com.