5 local places to get wings

Whether it’s on game day or just lunchtime, coupled with a cold beer and some blue cheese dressing, nothing quite beats a well-cooked hot or buffalo wing.



Check out these five local spots to get your wings.

Rooster’s Café

Rooster’s Café in Cumming originally opened its doors in November 1989. New owners took over in June 1991 and never looked back. We believe in family fun and comfort. Rooster’s wings have placed second at the Stone Mountain Wing Fling, won Best of Forsyth every year since the competition began in 2015, and mentioned at No. 4 in the “Ultimate Finger Licking Wing Trail” which represents the whole state of Georgia.

Where: 216 Atlanta Road, Cumming, GA 30040.

Contact: 770-889-6890, roosterscafe.net/cumming.



