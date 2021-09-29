6 places to celebrate National Vodka Day!

National Vodka Day, which is Oct. 4, is a chance to toast the many flavors and recipes that make Vodka the world's favorite Spirit, according to nationalvodkaday.com.
So we found a few places for you to do just that! There are some fabulous cocktails at these local spots.
Check out a few of them below.
Marlow’s Tavern features the “Best of the Best” in American tavern fare served in a modern atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse combination of classic dishes that are updated and elevated to gourmet level.
Vodka cocktails:
Try the Blueberry Buck, a classic tavern favorite with Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka, fresh lime, Simple Syrup, Barritt’s Ginger Beer and shaved nutmeg.
Or try the Grapefruit Ricky 2.0 with American Harvest, St. Germaine, fresh grapefruit juice and a squeeze of lime.
R&W S'weet Tea is crafted with Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, fresh lemon, Agave Nectar, Topped with a shot of Shock Top beer and a kick of orange.
Where: 410 Peachtree Parkway Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 770-886-3666, marlowstavern.com,
Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarlowsTavern.
SoFo Modern Cuisine & Cocktails
A refined suburban restaurant/bar serving tapas and beer, wine and cocktails.
“Our authentic dishes appeal to the most seasoned palates, as well as newcomers to SoFo Modern Cuisine & Cocktails. Everything in SoFo restaurant is original and unique – unsurpassed food, warm and caring atmosphere, and southern hospitality.” -from the SoFo Modern Cuisine & Cocktail website
Vodka cocktails:
Try a Bloody Mary with Holeman and Finch Bloody Mary Mix with Bakon Vodka garnished with bacon, celery, and olives.
For those with a sweet tooth, the Chocolate Martini sounds good with Vanilla vodka, Godiva Milk Chocolate and Kahlua.
SoFo has Martini Monday! Your choice of six $6 martinis: Cosmo, Strawberry Lemon Drop, French, Chocolate, Dirty or Hawaiian.
Where: 3590 Old Atlanta Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024
Contact: 678-341-6823, soforestaurants.com,
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/SoFoModernCuisineCocktails
Grub Burger Bar is a casual burger concept with fresh baked buns, shakes and a full bar and they are passionate about great food, great drinks and great hospitality.
Vodka cocktails:
Top-Shelf Long Island is an elevated version of this classic cocktail with Deep Eddy Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Bombay.
Strawberry Bubs with Tito’s Vodka, strawberry purée, topped with bubbly champagne.
Tito’s Bloody Mary with Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix.
Stubborn Mule with Deep Eddy Vodka, lime juice, and Gosling's ginger beer. Make it an Irish Mule with Jameson. Make it a Mexican Mule with Sauza Silver Tequila.
Make it a Kentucky Mule with Jim Beam Bourbon.
Tipsy Worms & Dirt Shake spiked with Chocolate vodka, crushed Oreos, and gummy worms.
Where: 410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 204, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 678-341-5689, grubkitchenandbar.com.
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrubForsyth.
HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern providing a warm and inviting atmosphere for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Try a Moscow Mule for Thirsty Thursday. HOBNOB Moscow Mules have Luksosowa Vodka, Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Yuzu, Peach, Blueberry and Cucumber. Pick your size. A glass or a fish bowl!
Where: 6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Contact: 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/locations/Alpharetta
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/hobnobhalcyon
Legends Distillery
Legends Vodka is purity elevated to levels never tasted in the market, according to the website.
“We've crafted vodka with the perfect balance between smoothness and character -- a crystal-clear spirit that lets your drink stay crisp and your head clearer of regret.”
Vodka cocktails:
Try a Bloody Mary with Legends Vodka and Zing Zang, garnished with celery and olives.
The Vodka Lake Breeze with orange and cranberry juice, garnished with orange slice sounds like a refreshing choice.
Or go with a Vodka Mule with Legends Vodka, ginger and Citrus Sour Proof, splash of soda water, garnished with lime wedge.
Where: C210 Industrial Park Dr, Cumming, GA 30040, USA
Contact: 470-695-7926, www.spiritsusa.com/live-music
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LegendsSpirits
Tam’s Tupelo
Southern Cuisine with flavors borrowed from the Bayou. Tam’s Tupelo is a friendly neighborhood restaurant, known for genuine Southern hospitality and Southern cuisine.
Vodka cocktails:
Try a Bloody Mary with brunch at Tam’s Tupelo.
Cucumber Martini crop cucumber vodka and our special ingredients.
Back Porch Lemonade crop organic meyer lemon vodka, orange liqueur and lemonade
Chocolate Martini new amsterdam vodka, creme de cacao, godiva chocolate liqueur and cream.
Lemon Drop new amsterdam citrus vodka and pallini limoncello.
Where: 1050 Buford Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 470-839-2024, www.tamstupelo.com
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/tamstupelo