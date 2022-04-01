Celebrate National Burrito Day - April Fools Day' style

FastWey Mexican Street Pizza & Tacos

With Mexican street pizzas, pasta, salads and desserts, you can immerse yourself in the culinary scene of Cumming with some of the area's top dishes.

"The Flavors of the Street Tacos, Try the Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo or Mole Pizza. We also have the Regular Pepperoni and cheese pizzas." – staff at FastWey

Try at Burrito: Try a FastWey Mexican Street California Style Burrito with pastor, carnitas, chicken or chorizo, or carne asada. It comes with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeno and sour cream. Covered with cheese and a sauce of your choice.

But don't miss the pizza



Some of the traditional pizza choices include the Alfredo Pizza, topped with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella (there’s a spinach option too) or the Buffalo chicken pizza topped with spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and grilled chicken.

Specialty pies include Carnitas Pizza with a traditional crust, topped with refried pinto beans, mozzarella, pork carnitas, red onions and jalapenos. Or try the Mole Pizza with a traditional crust, topped with mole sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, queso fresco and drizzled sour cream on top.

Check out the entire menu online. They also offer gluten-free options.

Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd Suite 101, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: (470) 297-5138, fastweymexicanstreetpizzawings.com

Find them on Facebook at fastweyMexicanStreet, or Instagram @fastweypizza