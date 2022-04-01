Celebrate National Burrito Day - April Fools Day' style

It’s National Burrito Day. No joke.
Here are a few places (or not) to grab one today.
Community Cup
A locally owned and operated coffeehouse selling locally sourced products with a portion of proceeds going to local nonprofits. The definition of Community.
Of course, the shop has drip coffee, cold brew coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, and a variety of teas, but get adventurous and try the Carmalized Peanut + Brownie Latte, Sweet Cookie Latte, or the Gluten-Free Vanilla Chai Cookies. And Community Cup is the only shop in Cumming with Nitro Cold Brew.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 470-297-5569, communitycupga.com
Find them on Instagram @communitycupga
OK, April Fools … Community Cup doesn’t sell burritos, but there’s a place right next door that does. Keep scrolling.
FastWey Mexican Street Pizza & Tacos
With Mexican street pizzas, pasta, salads and desserts, you can immerse yourself in the culinary scene of Cumming with some of the area's top dishes.
"The Flavors of the Street Tacos, Try the Pastor, Carnitas, Chorizo or Mole Pizza. We also have the Regular Pepperoni and cheese pizzas." – staff at FastWey
Try at Burrito: Try a FastWey Mexican Street California Style Burrito with pastor, carnitas, chicken or chorizo, or carne asada. It comes with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeno and sour cream. Covered with cheese and a sauce of your choice.
But don't miss the pizza
Some of the traditional pizza choices include the Alfredo Pizza, topped with Alfredo sauce and mozzarella (there’s a spinach option too) or the Buffalo chicken pizza topped with spicy buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and grilled chicken.
Specialty pies include Carnitas Pizza with a traditional crust, topped with refried pinto beans, mozzarella, pork carnitas, red onions and jalapenos. Or try the Mole Pizza with a traditional crust, topped with mole sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, queso fresco and drizzled sour cream on top.
Check out the entire menu online. They also offer gluten-free options.
Where: 125 Tribble Gap Rd Suite 101, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: (470) 297-5138, fastweymexicanstreetpizzawings.com
Find them on Facebook at fastweyMexicanStreet, or Instagram @fastweypizza
This next eatery may not serve burritos, but they stepped up to help a local restaurant that does.
Socks Love Barbecue
Socks Love Barbecue where all meats and sides are made in-house. From brisket, ribs, pork, turkey, chicken, to all sides from mac 'n' cheese, cowboys beans, and delicious collards plus more. Stop here for all your pork and beef sausage needs as well.
This restaurant provides catering all over the county as well with daily specials each week. Smoked and rubbed daily in-house to never disappoint your barbecue taste buds.
Where: 1050 Buford Rd. Unit 104. Cumming, Ga 30041
Contact: (470) 302-8383, www.sockslovebrands.com
Find them on Facebook here, or on Instagram @sockslovebarbecue
Lake Burrito
This spot will give you some good vibes! Go get some queso, salsa, and guacamole.
Add that to a burrito, the Lake Burrito bowl, taco salad, nachos, tacos and more. You can also order party boxes for an office lunch, family dinner, impromptu fiesta or just because! And pick up some merch while you’re there.
Where: 3050 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming, GA 30041
Contact: 508-443-1116, lakeburrito.com
Find them on Facebook here.
April Fools' Day continues with the lack of Burritos at this eatery.
Marie's Italian Deli
Marie's Italian Deli uses only the finest and freshest ingredients to create breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade Italian dishes. Try the sliced pizza lunch special with a house salad or soup for lunch. Choose from a variety of subs like Micheli’s Italian Sub, Dominic’s Italian Muffaletta, Randy’s Hot Pastrami or Aunt Marie’s Veggie, just to name a few.
Where: 580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming, GA 30030
Contact: 770-886-0084, www.mariesitaliandeli.com
Find them on Facebook here, or Instagram @mariesitdeli
How Marie’s, Los Rios made it through the pandemic with community support
Los Rios Mexican Restaurant
Los Rios is a great local Mexican restaurant with a very easy-going atmosphere. Great Mexican meals and margaritas whenever you may want them!
Try a burrito:
House burrito, filled with rice, beans, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Seafood burrito, with shrimp and tilapia. Topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and rice.
Burrito Al Pastor, a delicious steak tolled in a flour tortilla. Covered with our tasty cheese dip and salsa verde. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Where: 12 Tri-County Plaza, Cumming, Ga 30040
Contact: (678) 456-8892, www.losrioscummingga.com
Find them on Facebook here. And on Instagram @losriosmexican