The Forsyth County News is set to launch FoCoFlavors, a weekly lifestyle email newsletter focused on food and things to do in the community.

Starting June 10, FoCoFlavors will be delivered straight to inboxes every Thursday morning full of info on local activities, events and places to eat in Forsyth County.

Readers will get updates about restaurant openings and things to do close to home -- perfect to make a plan for your weekend.

To sign up, go to forsythnews.com/newsletters