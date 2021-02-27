Fountain's Food Adventures discovers healthy, tasty fare

This article appears in the March issue of 400 Life Magazine







Well, we have good news if you are looking for some excellent healthy restaurants choices and eating healthier in 2021. David Fountain, a local foodie and our communities Best of Forsyth financial planner and investment advisor continues his monthly mission to uncover FoCo’s culinary favorites.

“Wow, I’ve got to say that this eating healthier has been surprisingly much more fun and tastier than I was expecting,” David told Stephanie Patterson, a vegetarian, passionate foodie and leader of the Cole Team real estate.

The New Year is well on its way, already a month and half has flown by. While there are many of us who may have already completely forgotten about some of our New Year’s Resolutions, well this article might just help restore those healthy eating intentions.

First off, the foods we all choose to eat has a huge impact on how we feel today, tomorrow, and what the future holds in maintaining good health.

We are not qualified to get scientific here, but simply put, having a proper balance and improving your eating habits can be life enhancing.

“For me, eating should be appetizing and gratifying,” David said when he started this month’s healthy venture. We wanted to find restaurants and dishes that made eating healthier, easier, and yes, enjoyable too!!