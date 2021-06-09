Looking for a frozen treat to cool down? We've got you covered. There are a variety of spots in Forsyth County to get a frozen treat this summer. Below, we highlight a few of them.
Chill Hill Ice Cream
What: The Chill Hill offers ice cream and self-serve frozen yogurt with your choice of over 50 different toppings. Indoor seating available as well as seating on the outdoor patio or in the Village Green.
Where: 5860 S Vickery, Cumming, GA 30040
Contact: 770-781-0963 or online here or facebook.com/TheChillHill
Popbar
Popbar is your traditional Italian gelateria with a twist of modern dessert fun. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick, the menu includes 60-plus flavors, and endless ways to customize.
Where: Halcyon, 6710 Town Square, Suite 130, Alpharetta GA 30005
Contact: 470-294-2910 or online here.
Bruster’s Ice Cream
Bruster’s has a large variety of premium flavors and artisan desserts are made right in the store where they are served, including crunchy handmade waffle cones, customized sundaes, candy-filled blasts and thick milkshakes.
Where: 878 Buford Road, Cumming GA 30041
Contact: 678-455-6633 or online here.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen offers a variety of their infamous blizzards as well as ice cream, cakes, sundaes, and hot foods like burgers, onion rings and fries.
Where: 103 Atlanta Road Cumming GA 30040
Contact: 770-887-3240 or online here.
Culver’s
Culver’s only uses fresh, never frozen beef and whole, white meat chicken from America's family farms. They only use family farm-fresh dairy for our Frozen Custard and every single Cheese Curd they have served has come from a Wisconsin dairy farm.
Where: 5512 Bethelview Road., Cumming GA 30040
Contact: 470-253-8870 or online here.
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop serves up authentic Mexican treats and some great ice cream.
Where: 3671 Hutchinson Road, Cumming GA 30040
Contact: 770-886-8474 or online here.