It's getting hot outside! Cool down with these 6 ice cream spots
Ice cream
Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Looking for a frozen treat to cool down? We've got you covered. There are a variety of spots in Forsyth County to get a frozen treat this summer. Below, we highlight a few of them.

Chill Hill Ice Cream
Chill Hill

What: The Chill Hill offers ice cream and self-serve frozen yogurt with your choice of over 50 different toppings. Indoor seating available as well as seating on the outdoor patio or in the Village Green.

Where: 5860 S Vickery, Cumming, GA 30040

Contact: 770-781-0963 or online here or facebook.com/TheChillHill

Popbar
Popbar
Popbar at Halcyon

Popbar is your traditional Italian gelateria with a twist of modern dessert fun. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick, the menu includes 60-plus flavors, and endless ways to customize.

Where: Halcyon, 6710 Town Square, Suite 130, Alpharetta GA 30005

Contact: 470-294-2910 or online here.

Bruster’s Ice Cream

Bruster’s has a large variety of premium flavors and artisan desserts are made right in the store where they are served, including crunchy handmade waffle cones, customized sundaes, candy-filled blasts and thick milkshakes.

Where: 878 Buford Road, Cumming GA 30041

Contact: 678-455-6633 or online here.

Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
-Photo courtesy Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen offers a variety of their infamous blizzards as well as ice cream, cakes, sundaes, and hot foods like burgers, onion rings and fries.

Where: 103 Atlanta Road Cumming GA 30040

Contact: 770-887-3240 or online here.

Culver’s

Culver’s only uses fresh, never frozen beef and whole, white meat chicken from America's family farms. They only use family farm-fresh dairy for our Frozen Custard and every single Cheese Curd they have served has come from a Wisconsin dairy farm.

Where: 5512 Bethelview Road., Cumming GA 30040

Contact: 470-253-8870 or online here.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop
La Michoacana
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop serves up authentic Mexican treats and some great ice cream.

Where: 3671 Hutchinson Road, Cumming GA 30040

Contact: 770-886-8474 or online here.


 