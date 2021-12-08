By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: El Porton at Midway, Giorgio’s Italian, Forsyth County Schools and more
Asian food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Nov. 22-Dec. 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Atlanta Bread Company  

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 116 Cumming, GA 30041

December 6, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Black Diamond Bar & Grill  

1485 Peachtree Parkway Ste D4, Cumming, GA 30041

November 22, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Chick-fil-A  

653 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

December 7, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Coco’s Cuban Restaurant  

1240 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 23, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Starbucks 

435 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 400 Cumming, GA 30041

November 22, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Dairy Queen  

103 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

November 22, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Domino’s  

5310 Matt Hwy Ste 106, Cumming, GA 30028

November 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Dunkin Donuts  

6020 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004

November 24, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


El Porton of Midway  

4902 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta,  GA 30004

December 7, 2021 

Score: 83, Grade: B


El Rio Mexican Restaurant  

248 Atlanta Rd., Cumming,  GA 30040

December 6, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Fry Me To The Moon  

5155 Atlanta Hwy. 9, Ste 102, Alpharetta, GA 30004

December 7, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza  

558 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming,  GA 30040

December 7, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Grandma’s NY Pizza  

2950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

December 2, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Hacienda Bar & Grill  

549 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

December 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: 

November 22, 2021 

Score: 46, Grade: U


Little Ceasars

8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 104 

Suwanee,  GA 30024

November 24, 2021 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Marcos Pizza  

3130 Mathis Airport Pkwy., Ste 310, Suwanee, GA 30024

November 24, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Marlow’s Tavern  

410 Peachtree Pkwy. Ste 162, Cumming,  GA 30041

November 23, 2021

Score: 83, Grade: B


Mashburn Elementary School  

3777 Samples Rd., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


McDonald’s 

2353 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 23, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


McDonald’s 

1635 Buford Hwy., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 23, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Pita Mediterranean Street Food  

3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste., 104 

Suwanee,  GA 30024

November 22, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A

Pizza Hut 

2603 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 23, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Q Korean Steak House  

872 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

December 2, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Steak N Shake  

930 Buford Hwy Cumming,  GA 30041 

November 22, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


The Wright Chippy  

101 Colony Park Dr., Ste 100, Cumming,  GA 30040

December 2, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth  County Schools

Alliance Academy For Innovation  

1100 Lanier 400 Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040

December 1, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Big Creek Elementary School  

1994 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming,  GA 30041

November 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chattahoochee Elementary School  

2800 Holtzclaw Rd., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Daves Creek Elementary School  

3740 Trammel Rd., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Denmark High School  

645 Mullinax Rd., Cumming,  GA 30041

December 1, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Denmark High School - Culinary Arts  

645 Mullinax Rd., Alpharetta,  GA 30004

December 1, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Desana Middle School  

625 James Rd., Alpharetta,  GA 30004

November 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth Central High School  

131 Elm St., Cumming,  GA 30040

December 2, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Forsyth County Head Start-Pre K  

133 Samaritan Dr., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 30, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Kelly Mill Elementary School  

1180 Chamblee Gap Rd., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 30, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Lambert High School  

805 Nichols Rd Suwanee, GA 30024

December 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Lambert High School - Culinary Arts  

805 Nichols Rd.,  Suwanee, GA 30024

December 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Liberty Middle School  

7466 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 29, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Little Mill Middle School  

6800 Little Mill Rd., Cumming,  GA 30040

December 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Riverwatch Middle School  

610 James Burgess Rd., Cumming,  GA 30024

November 29, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


South Forsyth High School  

585 Peachtree Pkwy., 

Cumming,  GA 30041

December 1, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


West Forsyth High School  

4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


West Forsyth High School-Culinary Arts K  

4155 Drew Rd., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Midway Elementary School  

4805 Highway 9, Alpharetta,  GA 30004

November 30, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A