Kitchen Inspections: El Porton at Midway, Giorgio’s Italian, Forsyth County Schools and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Nov. 22-Dec. 8, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Atlanta Bread Company
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 116 Cumming, GA 30041
December 6, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Black Diamond Bar & Grill
1485 Peachtree Parkway Ste D4, Cumming, GA 30041
November 22, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Chick-fil-A
653 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Coco’s Cuban Restaurant
1240 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 23, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Starbucks
435 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 400 Cumming, GA 30041
November 22, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Dairy Queen
103 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
November 22, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
Domino’s
5310 Matt Hwy Ste 106, Cumming, GA 30028
November 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Dunkin Donuts
6020 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
November 24, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
El Porton of Midway
4902 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 7, 2021
Score: 83, Grade: B
El Rio Mexican Restaurant
248 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 6, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Fry Me To The Moon
5155 Atlanta Hwy. 9, Ste 102, Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
558 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
December 7, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Grandma’s NY Pizza
2950 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
December 2, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Hacienda Bar & Grill
549 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040
December 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade:
November 22, 2021
Score: 46, Grade: U
Little Ceasars
8020 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Ste 104
Suwanee, GA 30024
November 24, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Marcos Pizza
3130 Mathis Airport Pkwy., Ste 310, Suwanee, GA 30024
November 24, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Marlow’s Tavern
410 Peachtree Pkwy. Ste 162, Cumming, GA 30041
November 23, 2021
Score: 83, Grade: B
Mashburn Elementary School
3777 Samples Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
McDonald’s
2353 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
November 23, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
McDonald’s
1635 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 23, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3630 Peachtree Pkwy Ste., 104
Suwanee, GA 30024
November 22, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
November 22, 2021 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pizza Hut
2603 Freedom Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 23, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Q Korean Steak House
872 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 2, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Steak N Shake
930 Buford Hwy Cumming, GA 30041
November 22, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
The Wright Chippy
101 Colony Park Dr., Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30040
December 2, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth County Schools
Alliance Academy For Innovation
1100 Lanier 400 Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30040
December 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Big Creek Elementary School
1994 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041
November 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chattahoochee Elementary School
2800 Holtzclaw Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Daves Creek Elementary School
3740 Trammel Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Denmark High School
645 Mullinax Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
December 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Denmark High School - Culinary Arts
645 Mullinax Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
December 1, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Desana Middle School
625 James Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004
November 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth Central High School
131 Elm St., Cumming, GA 30040
December 2, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Forsyth County Head Start-Pre K
133 Samaritan Dr., Cumming, GA 30040
November 30, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Kelly Mill Elementary School
1180 Chamblee Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 30, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Lambert High School
805 Nichols Rd Suwanee, GA 30024
December 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lambert High School - Culinary Arts
805 Nichols Rd., Suwanee, GA 30024
December 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Liberty Middle School
7466 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 29, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Little Mill Middle School
6800 Little Mill Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
December 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Riverwatch Middle School
610 James Burgess Rd., Cumming, GA 30024
November 29, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
South Forsyth High School
585 Peachtree Pkwy.,
Cumming, GA 30041
December 1, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
West Forsyth High School
4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
West Forsyth High School-Culinary Arts K
4155 Drew Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Midway Elementary School
4805 Highway 9, Alpharetta, GA 30004
November 30, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A