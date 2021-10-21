By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Enzo Sushi, Zaxbys, Chicken Salad Chick and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Oct. 6-20, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.

Academies Of Creative Education - A.C.E. 

1160 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

October 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Brookwood Elementary School 

2980 Vaughan Dr., Cumming, GA 30041

October 13, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Cherry Street Halcyon Holding, 

LLC DBA Cherry Street Brewpub @ Halcyon 

6640 Town Square Bldg #500 Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 20, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chestatee Elementary School 

6945 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 6, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Chicken Salad Chick 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., 5154 Cumming, GA 30041

October 19, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pinecrest Academy 6-12 Kitchen (Upper Kitchen) 

955 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041

October 18, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Pinecrest Academy Prek-5 Kitchen (Lower Kitchen) 

955 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041

October 18, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


East Forsyth High School 

8910 Jot Em Down Rd GAinesville, GA 30506

October 8, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


East Forsyth High School Culinary Arts Kitchen 

8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

October 8, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Enzo Sushi 

3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 602 Suwanee, GA 30024

October 18, 2021 

Score: 97, Grade: A


Kona Ice #4 

5905 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040

October 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Kona Ice #5 

5905 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040

October 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


La Tapatia Paleteria Y Heladeria 

6415 Atlanta Hwy., Ste E Alpharetta, GA 30004

October 15, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Lanier Farmer’s Livestock, Corp. 

8325 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506

October 18, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


McGinnis Woods Country Day School 

5368 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

October 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Moe’s Southwest Grill @ Atlanta Hwy 

2320 Atlanta Hwy, Suite 106 Cumming, GA 30040

October 13, 2021 

Score: 95, Grade: A


Moto Asian Cuisine 

655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101 Cumming, GA 30040

October 20, 2021 

Score: 99, Grade: A


North Forsyth High School 

3635 Coal Mountain Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 13, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Otwell Middle School 

605 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

October 14, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Papa John’s Pizza #1027 

5665 Highway 9, Ste 110 Alpharetta, GA 30004

October 15, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Pizza Hut #4778 

2330 Canton Hwy., Ste 1 E Cumming, GA 30040

October 19, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Sawnee Elementary School 

1616 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

October 12, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A


Sawnee Primary School 

1655 Spot Road Connector, Cumming, GA 30040

October 12, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Starbucks Coffee #8553 

906 Buford Hwy Cumming, GA 30041

October 15, 2021 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

520 Sawnee Corners Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040

October 19, 2021 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Zaxby’s 

2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

October 6, 2021 

Score: 96, Grade: A