Kitchen Inspections: Enzo Sushi, Zaxbys, Chicken Salad Chick and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Oct. 6-20, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Academies Of Creative Education - A.C.E.
1160 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
October 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Brookwood Elementary School
2980 Vaughan Dr., Cumming, GA 30041
October 13, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Cherry Street Halcyon Holding,
LLC DBA Cherry Street Brewpub @ Halcyon
6640 Town Square Bldg #500 Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
October 20, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chestatee Elementary School
6945 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 6, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Chicken Salad Chick
410 Peachtree Pkwy., 5154 Cumming, GA 30041
October 19, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pinecrest Academy 6-12 Kitchen (Upper Kitchen)
955 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041
October 18, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Pinecrest Academy Prek-5 Kitchen (Lower Kitchen)
955 Peachtree Pkwy Cumming, GA 30041
October 18, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
East Forsyth High School
8910 Jot Em Down Rd GAinesville, GA 30506
October 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
East Forsyth High School Culinary Arts Kitchen
8910 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
October 8, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Enzo Sushi
3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 602 Suwanee, GA 30024
October 18, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Kona Ice #4
5905 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040
October 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Kona Ice #5
5905 Steeplechase Blvd., Ste 100 Cumming, GA 30040
October 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
La Tapatia Paleteria Y Heladeria
6415 Atlanta Hwy., Ste E Alpharetta, GA 30004
October 15, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Lanier Farmer’s Livestock, Corp.
8325 Jot Em Down Rd., Gainesville, GA 30506
October 18, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
McGinnis Woods Country Day School
5368 Mcginnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
October 13, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Moe’s Southwest Grill @ Atlanta Hwy
2320 Atlanta Hwy, Suite 106 Cumming, GA 30040
October 13, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Moto Asian Cuisine
655 Atlanta Rd., Ste 101 Cumming, GA 30040
October 20, 2021
Score: 99, Grade: A
North Forsyth High School
3635 Coal Mountain Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 13, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Otwell Middle School
605 Tribble Gap Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
October 14, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Papa John’s Pizza #1027
5665 Highway 9, Ste 110 Alpharetta, GA 30004
October 15, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Pizza Hut #4778
2330 Canton Hwy., Ste 1 E Cumming, GA 30040
October 19, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Sawnee Elementary School
1616 Canton Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
October 12, 2021 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sawnee Primary School
1655 Spot Road Connector, Cumming, GA 30040
October 12, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Starbucks Coffee #8553
906 Buford Hwy Cumming, GA 30041
October 15, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
520 Sawnee Corners Blvd., Cumming, GA 30040
October 19, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
2810 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
October 6, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A