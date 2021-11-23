Kitchen Inspections: Hacienda Bar & Grill, Fridas Mexican Cuisine and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Nov. 10-Nov. 22, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.
Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Arby’s
365 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 19, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Black Diamond Bar & Grill
1485 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste D4
Cumming, GA 30041
November 22, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Bruster’s #103
878 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 12, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Burger King # 4466
598 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
November 15, 2021
Score: 84, Grade: B
Dunkin Donuts
521 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 19, 2021
Score: 92, Grade: A
Hacienda Bar & Grill
549 Lakeland Plz., Cumming, GA 30040
November 22, 2021
Score: 46, Grade: U
Dutch Monkey Doughnuts
3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd.,
Suite 502 Cumming, GA 30041
November 12, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
Fairfield Inn & Suites
3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
November 16, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Fridas Mexican Cuisine
405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 165 Cumming, GA 30041
November 16, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Hampton Inn Cumming
915 Ronald Reagen Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
November 10, 2021
Score: 100, Grade: A
Your Pie
2609 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 200 Cumming, GA 30041
November 10, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Jersey Mike’s Subs
906 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
November 15, 2021
Score: 93, Grade: A
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 104 Suwanee, GA 30024
November 22, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Taco Bell #33423
5945 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
November 18, 2021
Score: 96, Grade: A
Steak N Shake
930 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 22, 2021
Score: 97, Grade: A
Subway #61027
2395 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041
November 10, 2021
Score: 91, Grade: A
The Station House Restaurant, Inc
540 Lake Center Pkwy., Ste 105 Cumming, GA 30040
November 18, 2021
Score: 95, Grade: A
Waffle House #1507
1515 Mcfarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
November 16, 2021
Score: 85, Grade: B
Wendy’s
300 Tri-County Plaza Cumming, GA 30040
November 10, 2021
Score: 85, Grade: B