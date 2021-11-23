By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Kitchen Inspections: Hacienda Bar & Grill, Fridas Mexican Cuisine and more
food

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from Nov. 10-Nov. 22, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance.

Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.




Arby’s

365 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming,  GA 30041

November 19, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Black Diamond Bar & Grill

1485 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste D4

Cumming, GA 30041

November 22, 2021

Score: 95, Grade: A

 

Bruster’s #103

878 Buford Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 12, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Burger King # 4466

598 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 15, 2021

Score: 84, Grade: B

 

Dunkin Donuts

521 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 19, 2021

Score: 92, Grade: A


Hacienda Bar & Grill

549 Lakeland Plz., Cumming,  GA 30040

November 22, 2021

Score: 46, Grade: U

 

Dutch Monkey Doughnuts

3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd.,

Suite 502 Cumming,  GA 30041

November 12, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

Fairfield Inn & Suites

3150 Ronald Reagan Blvd Cumming, GA 30041

November 16, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

 

Fridas Mexican Cuisine

405 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 165 Cumming,  GA 30041

November 16, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

Hampton Inn Cumming

915 Ronald Reagen Blvd Cumming, GA 30041

November 10, 2021

Score: 100, Grade: A

 

Your Pie

2609 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste. 200 Cumming, GA 30041

November 10, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Jersey Mike’s Subs

906 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

November 15, 2021

Score: 93, Grade: A

 

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3630 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 104 Suwanee, GA 30024

November 22, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

November 22, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Taco Bell #33423

5945 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

November 18, 2021

Score: 96, Grade: A

 

Steak N Shake

930 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 22, 2021

Score: 97, Grade: A

 

Subway #61027

2395 Peachtree Pkwy., Cumming, GA 30041

November 10, 2021

Score: 91, Grade: A

 

The Station House Restaurant, Inc

540 Lake Center Pkwy., Ste 105 Cumming, GA 30040

November 18, 2021

Score: 95, Grade: A

 

Waffle House #1507

1515 Mcfarland Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

November 16, 2021

Score: 85, Grade: B

 

Wendy’s

300 Tri-County Plaza Cumming, GA 30040

November 10, 2021

Score: 85, Grade: B

 

 