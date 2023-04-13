A Lambert grad and world-renowned chef team up to open this new restaurant with a twist on Indian flavors

Although the restaurant on Buford Highway has already been open for two months, Reddy said they are now prepared for those across Forsyth County and metro Atlanta to come in and try out their unique flavors and upscale atmosphere.

Zarapkar, who has successfully opened more than 20 restaurants throughout Europe and now the U.S. after completing culinary school in Switzerland, put out a buffet table during the ribbon cutting to give guests a chance to try the mixture of new and traditional Indian flavors available on Allure’s menu.

This included pasta made with a butter masala sauce, chicken sliders on a naan bun, beetroot popsicles, and a variety of mild curries — food items that feel familiar for both Americans and Indians alike while taking on new flavor.

“I wanted to come up with something new, something that people had never had before, something that is exciting and looks good, too,” Zarapkar said.