A Lambert grad and world-renowned chef team up to open this new restaurant with a twist on Indian flavors

A Lambert High School graduate and world-renowned chef have teamed up to open a new Indian coalition restaurant in south Forsyth.
The two, Sanjay Reddy and Chef Pritam Zarapkar, held a ribbon cutting with family and members of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 12, to officially welcome guests into their new restaurant, Allure Indian Bistro.
Although the restaurant on Buford Highway has already been open for two months, Reddy said they are now prepared for those across Forsyth County and metro Atlanta to come in and try out their unique flavors and upscale atmosphere.
Zarapkar, who has successfully opened more than 20 restaurants throughout Europe and now the U.S. after completing culinary school in Switzerland, put out a buffet table during the ribbon cutting to give guests a chance to try the mixture of new and traditional Indian flavors available on Allure’s menu.
This included pasta made with a butter masala sauce, chicken sliders on a naan bun, beetroot popsicles, and a variety of mild curries — food items that feel familiar for both Americans and Indians alike while taking on new flavor.
“I wanted to come up with something new, something that people had never had before, something that is exciting and looks good, too,” Zarapkar said.
From the start, Reddy said he wanted Allure to be a coalition restaurant, bringing in Indian flavors with those from different parts of the world. Not only does it give them a chance to serve new foods, but it helps to show others who have maybe never had Indian food that there is more to it than the spicy curries and rice.
When Zarapkar first met Reddy last year and heard his plan for Allure, he immediately jumped in. For him, it was exactly the opportunity he was looking for.
“When we met each other and I met his family, then I came to know this is something that we can do differently,” Zarapkar said. “Not that traditional Indian style. The whole idea behind this is making people aware of what we’re doing.”
The menu at Allure is something that both Sanjay and Zarapkar are passionate about. Even before the restaurant was ready to open, the two spent full weekends at Sanjay’s house cooking up possible menu items, inviting friends and family to come over and chow down.
In the end, they came up with a menu they are both happy with and that offers a variety of options for every guest. But as the restaurant continues to grow, Zarapkar said new items will be added.
“You will not see that kind of stuff at any other Indian restaurant,” Zarapkar said. “No one makes the beetroot popsicles, the chicken sliders. That is something different and unique…. No one in the entire state can do that kind of food.”
Aside from the menu, though, Reddy said guests love the atmosphere at Allure, especially at night when the entire restaurant glows with yellow, green, purple and red lights — all inspired by Diwali, the Festival of Lights.
Whether outside on the patio or inside where tables line the walls next to the full-service bar, guests will be able to experience the beautiful glow.
Allure is hosting a grand opening on April 29 for those interested in stopping by to try a variety of foods from a buffet, get henna tattoos and see the lights on full display. The restaurant is located at 2950 Buford Hwy. in Cumming.
“We’re excited to have more people in,” Reddy said.