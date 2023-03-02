This popular restaurant is celebrating 25 years of feeding and helping Forsyth County residents

Finding a family



When Tony and Maria first opened the restaurant, that quality of food was an important factor of the business for them. Even more important, though, was their connection to others in the community.

They both went out of their way to spend time with customers whenever they could, sharing stories and laughter with the same people they served. The same goes for their kids — Pepe, Cari and Alex — who grew up with Casa Nuova.

They each have a passion for food and the ways that a good meal can really bring people together.

“Some of my dearest friends today are people that I have met through the restaurant,” Maria said. “They come in, you click and all of a sudden, you’re doing things outside of the restaurant together or you’re calling each other up for advice or you’re sharing things that you’re doing in your life. It’s really cool to be able to do that.”

The restaurant not only built a group of friends for her, but also family. Maria came to the U.S. as an immigrant when she was only 6 years old, saying goodbye to her grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

Now, she considers her regular staff and customers family, bringing her a comfort and love she didn’t know she needed before.

“It has established an extended family for me,” Maria said. “Which actually is not even really an extended family because some of the people that I’ve met along the journey have become part of my nuclear family even though they’re not blood related.”

‘The right thing to do’

Through those connections with others, the Fundora family also always felt it was important to use Casa Nuova to give back to the community.

Every year, they host events or fundraisers for different organizations like the Lions Club, which helps raise money for other community nonprofits. They also have their own nonprofit, Purple Pansies, which works to raise money for families struggling with pancreatic cancer.

“Being able to stay engaged in the community is just really fabulous,” Maria said. “It’s a good feeling. For myself, it makes me still viable.”

And even when a guest might be in need, Maria said they always do what they can to help.

One family who came into Casa Nuova regularly struggled at one point when their daughter, in her 20s, got into a car accident and suffered a brain injury. At the time, it didn’t feel like there was much Maria or her family could do, but she tried anyway. She sent food to the ICU team at the hospital where their daughter was being treated as a thank you to the doctors and nurses working to help them.

“We just do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Maria said. “This vehicle, the restaurant, allows us to stay active in the community.”

And in return, those in the community came out in droves when the Fundora family faced hard times themselves.

Support from the community

While Casa Nuova has been open for 25 years, some of the most difficult times for the restaurant and family have been more recent.

It started right before the pandemic when Maria became very sick and ended up having to get a liver transplant. At the time, her daughter, Cari, came back to work at the restaurant and help support her as she recovered.

And soon after, the Covid pandemic shut down Casa Nuova and restaurants across the U.S. Maria said Cari was amazing in helping come up with ideas to help them stay in business while only preparing to-go orders.

But a huge reason they were able to stay open and keep their staff was an outpouring of support from those in the community. Their regulars ordered from the restaurant seemingly every week, and others bought gift cards to help keep them afloat.

Those same supporters were also right by Maria’s side after Tony suddenly died in October 2021.

She remembers hundreds of people lined up at his funeral in the rain and cold to give their condolences to her and their kids. Even today, customers still come in to share their fond memories of him.

“I miss Tony,” Maria said. “He was always so smart. He always left things running. For example, when Pepe came to join us full time, it was over 10 years ago, Tony stuck him in the kitchen. I don’t think he was happy with us at that time, but his dad said, ‘You have to learn everything about the business, not the part that you already know. You have to know what the core recipe is, how everything is operational and stuff like that for many reasons. Somebody calls out, you can step right in. Or if something would happen to your mom or I, you would know what to do.’”

Looking back, Maria said she and her kids are grateful that Covid brought them one thing — extra time at home as a family before he died.

Alex, studying at Savannah College of Art and Design at the time, had been sent home for virtual classes and Pepe and Cari were there helping to manage the restaurant. During those first few months, from March to June, they went back to their parents’ house every night for dinner.

At the table with a nice meal, they each talked about their day, shared stories and lamented about the pandemic. Now, they recognize those are memories they will cherish forever.

“From a very bad situation, we made something very positive out of it,” Maria said. “And now that Tony is gone, we think about those three months that we spent together as a family. Every night, we would sit down and talk and share.”

What’s next for Casa Nuova

Looking toward the future of Casa Nuova, Maria and her kids want to continue to honor Tony’s legacy, which is evident through the pictures of him displayed throughout the restaurant.

Cari is also working on a culinary biography on her dad, a recipe book that will not only pass on his amazing food but also tell his story.

“She wants to honor her dad and leave a legacy so those recipes aren’t lost,” Maria said.

They also hope to further their business at the restaurant, planning to eventually start jarring their famous sauces and holding wine and food events. Cari and Pepe have even talked about one day opening another restaurant where they can have their own influence in the community.

Above all, they plan to continue at Casa Nuova and live up to the reputation they have taken on as a community staple.

“It’s just been a very good run,” Maria said. “We all love what we do. We love the community. It’s just been really good. And it still continues to be good.”