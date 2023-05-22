A parapro had a heart attack at Cumming Elementary. School staff saved her life.

The two teachers, Allison Jones and Taffiny Cherico, immediately called for help, yelling over the radio for Kimberly Crockett, the school nurse, to come to the playground.

Crockett has a background as an ER nurse, and when she got outside, she said she immediately knew what needed to be done. She and the teachers attached an Automated External Defibrillator to Gina and started CPR along with School Resource Officer Deidre Lotspeich, who had run over from Otwell Middle School while Cumming Elementary’s SRO called an ambulance.

Luckily, an ambulance happened to be near the school and was able to quickly take Gina to Northside Hospital Forsyth where medical staff treated her immediately.

“All the pieces and parts came together,” Gina said.

It turned out the event was more than just a heart attack. Her doctor told her it was takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken heart syndrome, a condition usually triggered by intense physical or emotional stress.

Gina and David both said this came out of the blue for them. She has not had any health issues related to it, and while broken heart syndrome is usually caused by a traumatic event, they can’t pinpoint anything in her life causing an unusual amount of stress.

Doctors told her if this sudden event had happened while she was out shopping or walking through her neighborhood, she likely would have died.

“I had a checkup yesterday, and the way the nurse was talking was, ‘This was going to happen. And the fact that this happened at school is what saved your life,’” she continued.

Heidi Avila, Health Services Facilitator for Forsyth County Schools, said Northside Hospital shared with the school that there is only a 7% survival rate in Forsyth County with sudden cardiac arrest when it happens outside of a hospital setting.

“They really wanted to make sure we understood the significance of what we were able to do because it’s a very low percentage of survival,” Avila said.

Livermore explained that the amazing response from his staff at Cumming Elementary that day is thanks to emergency training and procedures that Crockett goes over with every staff member annually. That way, even if Crockett isn’t around, teachers, office staff and others can still respond to an emergency — the same way they did during this medical event.

He and his team said they are thankful to the school district for ensuring not only that every school has its own certified school nurse to give those trainings but also that every school has the resources and tools needed to save a life.

For example, Avila said every school in the district has Stop the Bleed kits and AEDs, the device used to shock Gina’s heart back into a regular rhythm. High schools with bigger campuses typically have 8-10 where Cumming Elementary has one in the nurse’s office along with one that the school’s SRO carries.

“Without that, I don’t think we would have had the same outcome simply with just CPR,” Livermore said. “I think the two combined really made a significant difference. Thank God we had it.”

Avila said AEDs are also made for anyone to be able to use. The small device has two buttons, a power button and a button that administers a shock. When it is turned on, it immediately starts giving step-by-step directions for the user on where to place the pads, whether to touch the patient, when to administer a shock and when to start CPR.

“We stress to all of the staff in the training that the most important thing with the AED is just to turn it on,” Crockett said. “Because it does all of the work for you after that.”

Avila said AEDs are also available in most public places, including at all of Forsyth County’s parks. So if a similar situation happens at a park, in an airport or even in a grocery store, she said to always remember to “find the AED.”

But Avila and Crockett’s biggest piece of advice is to be certified in CPR.

Gina and David both said they will be forever grateful to the staff at the school and at Northside Hospital for getting her back home with her family and friends. Once she gets her strength back, she hopes to get back to the school to see her kids — her “sugar muffins” — again.

“We’re excited for her to come back,” Livermore said.