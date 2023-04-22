What Forsyth students, residents are doing to help suicide prevention

Families from all over the community attended Forsyth Central High School’s 2nd Annual Out of Darkness Campus Walk on Saturday, April 22, raising nearly $20,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The event was organized by Chris Woodall, assistant principal and event chair, along with students in the school’s C-House Connect club in partnership with the AFSP, and sponsors and community members have reached out to them in the last several months to donate and offer their support.
As more than 100 participants gathered on the track on Central’s campus Saturday morning, Woodall thanked each of them for their donations, all of which will go directly to the AFSP’s “life-saving work.”
“Suicide remains a leading cause of death across the United States and is the second leading cause of death in persons ages 13-24 here in Georgia,” Forsyth Central counselor Jennifer Rotunda said to the crowd. “I want you all to know that, no matter your age, there is room at the table for you to become involved in suicide prevention here in Georgia.”
Before beginning the walk, community member Raquel Cooke also took a moment to speak to the crowd and tell her family’s story.
On March 16, 2021, her son Sam, a senior at Forsyth Central at the time, took his own life.
“The deep shock and catastrophe of that night are impossible to describe,” Cooke said. “Our family’s world collapsed, and we fell to the ground with it.”
Sam had struggled with depression for around 18 months, telling his parents about his growing pain for the first time in December 2019. Cooke said he was immediately open with them, and they worked to get him help.
“Even though we knew him deeply and well, what happened on March 16 stunned us,” Cooke said. “And ricocheted through our family, engulfing us in the shockwaves. Sometimes, those waves bounced back in on us. When we heard that one of Sam’s friends had taken his life, too, only seven months later, we were shattered all over again, crushed for another family.”
Cooke asked that everyone in attendance consider ways to help the kids around them so that other families don’t have to go through the grief they have.
She sked students to show empathy with their peers and share when they find a trusted adult they know can help. And she told the adults it’s time to do more than just talk openly about suicide.
“Our real work begins when we choose to become approachable, transparent and vulnerable in our relationships with one another and with our children,” Cooke said. “When we open ourselves to genuine caring for our students so they can afford to trust us in return, when we as adults choose to be trauma informed so we can offer sensitivity.”
Although Cooke and her husband still struggle with the loss of their son, she said that by finding others in the community and talking openly about what happened, they are starting to feel hope again.
“We’re getting up from where we fell to the ground, and to our own surprise, we are walking,” Cooke said. “Look around today and find your safe people. Reach out and welcome each other.”
Kristen Petillo, area director for the AFSP Georgia chapter, said stories like Cooke’s are why the AFSP works to help organize Out of Darkness Campus Walks.
To help bring others together who share similar experiences with suicide, Petillo held an Honor Bead Ceremony before the start of the walk. During this ceremony, participants hold up different colored beads one at a time to show others why they attended the walk.
Orange beads represent the loss of a sibling; silver shows the loss of military or first responders; gold for loss of a parent; white for loss of a child; green for a personal mental health struggle; teal for support of someone who struggles with their mental health or has attempted suicide; purple for loss of a friend or relative; and blue for those in support of suicide prevention.
This year, organizers also added a new bead color, rainbow, to show support for the LGBTQ community to “include those with a lived experience and honor those we have lost.”
Petillo encouraged everyone to connect and share their stories.
“It is important to remember that you are not alone, and as a community, we are united in our determination to bring suicide prevention out of the darkness and save lives,” Petillo said.
Led by event organizers and the Cooke family, each of the participants walked around Forsyth Central’s track surrounding the football field, listening to music and talking with each other. As they walked, they also passed a table set up by AFSP volunteers to provide more information about the nonprofit.
The AFSP gives funding for scientific research around suicide prevention, provides prevention education programs to organizations and businesses in the community, advocates for federal and state policies supporting suicide prevention and mental health and shows support to those impacted by suicide loss.
For more information about the AFSP, visit www.afsp.org.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or are facing a crisis, call or text 988 for 24/7 free and confidential support or to find out more about prevention and crisis resources.
“You do not have to walk this journey alone,” Petillo said.