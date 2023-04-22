What Forsyth students, residents are doing to help suicide prevention

As more than 100 participants gathered on the track on Central’s campus Saturday morning, Woodall thanked each of them for their donations, all of which will go directly to the AFSP’s “life-saving work.”

“Suicide remains a leading cause of death across the United States and is the second leading cause of death in persons ages 13-24 here in Georgia,” Forsyth Central counselor Jennifer Rotunda said to the crowd. “I want you all to know that, no matter your age, there is room at the table for you to become involved in suicide prevention here in Georgia.”

Before beginning the walk, community member Raquel Cooke also took a moment to speak to the crowd and tell her family’s story.

On March 16, 2021, her son Sam, a senior at Forsyth Central at the time, took his own life.

“The deep shock and catastrophe of that night are impossible to describe,” Cooke said. “Our family’s world collapsed, and we fell to the ground with it.”

Sam had struggled with depression for around 18 months, telling his parents about his growing pain for the first time in December 2019. Cooke said he was immediately open with them, and they worked to get him help.

“Even though we knew him deeply and well, what happened on March 16 stunned us,” Cooke said. “And ricocheted through our family, engulfing us in the shockwaves. Sometimes, those waves bounced back in on us. When we heard that one of Sam’s friends had taken his life, too, only seven months later, we were shattered all over again, crushed for another family.”