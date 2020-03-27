Appalachian Trail access points, trail heads in Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest closed by Forest Service

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The U.S. Forest Service has announced that it will temporarily close trailheads and other access points to the Appalachian Trail in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, to align with federal, state and local measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We realize our communities and our visitors value the recreation opportunities the forest has to offer,” Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests Supervisor Edward Hunter said in a press release on Friday. “A lot of discussion and consideration went into this decision. The health and safety of our employees and the public remain our top priority.”



According to the release, the following sites will be temporarily closed.

