Here’s how the city of Cumming celebrated Community Arbor Day

In the future, visitors at the Cumming City Center may enjoy the shade of a southern magnolia tree near the facility’s playground, thanks to the efforts of volunteers this week.

On Friday, Feb. 17, volunteers and other members of the community braved some cold and blustery weather to celebrate the city of Cumming’s 4th Annual Community Arbor Day Celebration at the City Center, which included the tree-planting, a community art project and a birthday celebration for Smokey Bear.

“I love Arbor Day because it’s the only real holiday where we celebrate the future,” said Seth Hawkins with the Georgia Forestry Commission. “A lot of holidays look backward, and Arbor Day looks forward. We’re always thinking about what we can do for the next generation.”