Here’s how the city of Cumming celebrated Community Arbor Day

In the future, visitors at the Cumming City Center may enjoy the shade of a southern magnolia tree near the facility’s playground, thanks to the efforts of volunteers this week.
On Friday, Feb. 17, volunteers and other members of the community braved some cold and blustery weather to celebrate the city of Cumming’s 4th Annual Community Arbor Day Celebration at the City Center, which included the tree-planting, a community art project and a birthday celebration for Smokey Bear.
“I love Arbor Day because it’s the only real holiday where we celebrate the future,” said Seth Hawkins with the Georgia Forestry Commission. “A lot of holidays look backward, and Arbor Day looks forward. We’re always thinking about what we can do for the next generation.”
While Arbor Day is celebrated nationwide in April, Hawkins explained that since 1941 Georgia has celebrated on the third Friday in February.
“The reason we have it in February, as everyone is shivered up and cold, this is the best time to plant trees in Georgia,” Hawkins said. “Pretty much [from] the end of October through the end of February is when we want to plant trees because they’re in their dormant state, it’s when they transplant best, all that good stuff.”
Among the attendees were city leaders, members of Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, Forsyth County’s University of Georgia Extension office, and Georgia Master Naturalists.
As some volunteers worked to plant the treen, members of the extension office gave step-by-step instructions for planting trees, which visitors could pick up at the celebration free of charge.
The day also celebrated the city’s third year of being designated a Tree City by Tree City USA, which is only given to cities that maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day.
Near the end of the ceremony, a couple of special guests made an appearance to discuss trees and fire safety: Smokey Bear and Forsyth County Fire Department’s Sparky the Fire Dog.
Both were on hand to celebrate Smokey Bear’s birthday, and visitors were able to celebrate by grabbing a picture and a slice of birthday cake.