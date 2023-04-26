Here's how you can watch soldiers leap into Lake Lanier during this annual U.S. Army event

The water jump event is a part of the soldiers’ time at Ranger School. Training starts during the “Benning Phase” at Columbus’ Fort Benning. Qualifying soldiers then go on to the second “Mountain Phase” at the Dahlonega area’s Camp Frank D. Merrill, followed by the third “Swamp Phase” at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base.



Civilian and military spectators alike will set up along the main beach area before the jump in order to catch key views of the soldiers’ water landings.