Air Force pilot inspires Forsyth County’s Civil Air Patrol cadets

The only female commander of a U.S. military flight demonstration squadron reached out to Forsyth County on Thursday, June 3, to inspire and motivate the cadets of the local Civil Air Patrol.

U.S. Air Force pilot Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, spoke to the teenagers and leaders via video conference. The CAP cadets are preparing to follow in the footsteps of officers such as her with a career in the military.

The Civil Air Patrol is an extension of the Air Force, providing communities with volunteer services including search and rescue. CAP also offers support during natural disasters and provides humanitarian services.

“Major Wolfe is kind and down to Earth,” said Eliza Vega, CAP Cadet Senior Airman. “She has inspired me to achieve my goals no matter what obstacles I might face.”

Wolfe opened with an informative slideshow presentation providing a wealth of information for the teens. Several of the cadets had watched her perform at the Atlanta Airshow in May and were in awe of her flying capabilities.

“The tactical pitch is one of my favorite maneuvers,” Maj. Wolfe told the cadets. “It’s pretty impressive to see an airplane sliding away from the crowd, plus the inverted passes are my favorite, too.”



