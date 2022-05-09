Congratulations to our Mom and Me winner

The Unwala family had an extra-special Mother's Day this year when they learned that mom Farzana was the winner of our 2022 Mom and Me photo contest. She won a $500 gift certificate to Lance's Jewelry in Cumming. The entry photo features Farzana and her son, who had this to say about mom, "I have the best Mama in the whole world. My Mama works long days at the Hospital and has been working the covid crisis for 2 1/2 years. But she always makes time to do special things with me and cook healthy food. When I am older, I will take care of my Mama. I love my Mama the most."



The Forsyth County News has another photo contest going on right now. Visit https://forsythnews.com/seniorprideand share a photo of your graduating senior. Once a week we'll be drawing a random name for a gift card.