Residents and family members get a chance to see each other in person as Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living opens it’s doors to family members after being locked down for more than a year due to COVID-19. Anne McCrary said being able to visit in person made a huge difference. “Face-to-face interaction can’t be replaced by talking on the phone, or even through a window. Right now a hug, just a hug means the world.” McCrary was there celebrating with parents, John and Gerna Davis, who’ve been married 63 years.
Families celebrate an early Mother’s Day at senior living center with in-person visits
