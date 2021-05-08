By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Families celebrate an early Mother’s Day at senior living center with in-person visits
Avery Tinsley
Avery Tinsley gets a chance to dance with his mother, Melba Slayton, as Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living opens their doors to guests to celebrate an early Mother’s Day. - photo by Jim Dean

Residents and family members get a chance to see each other in person as Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living opens it’s doors to family members after being locked down for more than a year due to COVID-19. Anne McCrary said being able to visit in person made a huge difference. “Face-to-face interaction can’t be replaced by talking on the phone, or even through a window. Right now a hug, just a hug means the world.” McCrary was there celebrating with parents, John and Gerna Davis, who’ve been married 63 years.

Anne McCrary was there celebrating with parents John and Gerna Davis, above, who’ve been married 63 years. - photo by Jim Dean
Joyce Samples
Pastor Carroll Pruitt dances with Joyce Samples during the pre-mothers day celebration at Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living - photo by Jim Dean
Residents and family members get a chance to see each other in person as Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living opens it’s doors to family members after being locked down for more than a year due to COVID-19. - photo by Jim Blaylock