Families celebrate an early Mother’s Day at senior living center with in-person visits

Residents and family members get a chance to see each other in person as Country Gardens Lanier Senior Living opens it’s doors to family members after being locked down for more than a year due to COVID-19. Anne McCrary said being able to visit in person made a huge difference. “Face-to-face interaction can’t be replaced by talking on the phone, or even through a window. Right now a hug, just a hug means the world.” McCrary was there celebrating with parents, John and Gerna Davis, who’ve been married 63 years.